Thieves target residents’ mail multiple times in North Las Vegas neighborhood

By Brian Will,

6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas man said his neighborhood has been hit four times since October of last year by mail thieves. Most recently, the thieves used his information to access his debit and credit cards.

“They are so sophisticated they’re drilling out the lock from the back, pop the door open and take all your information,” explained Pedro Hernandez, who lives in the area where these thefts have been happening.

The area where these thefts have been reported is around Craig Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas.

“They broke into the main box. They stole some of my identification, they got into my debit card, they got into my credit card, and the bank had to shut everything down,” Hernandez said.

This was not the only headache it caused Hernandez and his neighbors.

“The mailman will not drop any mail off if the box is broken into therefore, we have to drive to the post office,” Hernandez said.

He is still driving to the post office every day waiting for the problem to be addressed.

“I think the Post Office should react immediately because it is our mail and our privacy. It’s a federal offense whoever is breaking into these boxes,” Hernandez said.

The post office told 8 News Now that mail theft is a top priority for the United States Postal Inspection Service.

They also said they are aware of mail theft reports in that area and are actively working to stop it. However, they would not say what steps they are taking to prevent or stop these thefts.

“We need to do something about it,” Hernandez told 8 News Now.

He also told 8 News Now that neighbors reported seeing two men in a black truck breaking into these mailboxes. If you have any information, please contact North Las Vegas police and report it to the postal inspection service.

In the meantime here’s what the USPS recommends you can do to protect your mail from thieves:

  • Don’t let incoming or outgoing mail sit in your mailbox. You can significantly reduce the chance of being victimized by simply removing your mail from your mailbox every day.
  • Promptly remove mail from your mailbox after delivery, especially if you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items. If you won’t be home when the items are expected, ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your mail.
  • Just as you wouldn’t leave the door to your home unlocked while you’re away, you shouldn’t let mail accumulate in your mailbox. Don’t leave your mail unattended for extended periods. Have your Post Office hold your mail while you’re away. You can do this online at www.usps.com .
  • When expecting a package delivery, track the shipment at www.usps.com . You can sign up for email and text alerts at www.myusps.com .
  • If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency.
  • If you change your address, immediately notify your Post Office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
  • Hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier, or mail it at the Post Office, an official blue USPS collection box on the street, or a secure receptacle at your place of business.
  • Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.
  • If you have concerns about security in your neighborhood, consider installing a lockable mailbox or obtaining PO Box service from your local Post Office.
  • Consider starting a neighborhood watch program. By exchanging work and vacation schedules with trusted neighbors, you can watch each other’s mailboxes and residences.

You can go to USPS’s website for more information.

