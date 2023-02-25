Open in App
Banning, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ will be implementing new changes

By Amber Juarez,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbmpj_0kzDjJjl00

The emergency homeless shelter will be making new changes to its rules for its participants.

On Thursday, City Manager Doug Shculze, Faith in Action staff and Temporary Shelter Coordinator Jeff Platt, met with Opportunity Village Shelter participants to talk about the new changes that will be implemented.

The new rules that will be implemented are residents will be required to leave the facility at 9 a.m. daily will be able to return back at 3 p.m. During their time out of the facility they are expected to volunteer, seek jobs, attend meetings and actively try to improve their personal situation.

New participants will not be able to have a dog at the facility, while current residents will be able to keep their dogs.

Participants have been given 72 hours to remove everything from their units except for personal hygiene items, 3 days' worth of clothing, snacks, and non-perishable food items. There will be daily unit inspections to ensure if they are clean and sanitary.

No electrical extension cords will be permitted within the interior and exterior of the units. Cooking and open flames will also not be allowed on the property. Shelter staff has the right to search participants, their units, and their belongings.

The city of Banning said the new rules and enforcement of existing rules will include a Zero Tolerance Policy.

Opportunity Village opened up last August . The city said it is a place for people to turn their lives around.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0kzDjJjl00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ will be implementing new changes appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cathedral City LGBT Days celebrates inclusion and love
Cathedral City, CA1 day ago
Crestline man conducts drone surveys of snowed-in homes to help neighbors check on damage
Crestline, CA22 hours ago
Newsbreak: Palm Springs Offers $800 Monthly Cash to Eligible Residents for 18 Months Amid Pandemic
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
PS Animal Shelter advises making a plan for your pet in case of emergencies
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
‘I just hope that I grow along with my students,’ February One Class At A Time winner
Desert Hot Springs, CA1 day ago
In two weeks California residents can claim monthly direct payments of $800
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
California Date Palm Workshop in Indio highlights the impact of agriculture on the Coachella Valley
Indio, CA2 days ago
Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert gears up for Coachella Valley Giving Day on March 1
Rancho Mirage, CA3 days ago
College of the Desert data breach possibly compromised 800 people
Palm Desert, CA1 day ago
Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts threatened to kick them out
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Palm Springs bank closures imminent but limited
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
77,000 SQFT Retail Asset in San Jacinto Sells for $3MM
San Jacinto, CA1 day ago
A Coachella Valley organization is breaking the silence for men who are abused
Indio, CA4 hours ago
Firefighters use snowcats to reach burning home in Lake Arrowhead after reports of 'explosion'
Lake Arrowhead, CA1 day ago
Valley business broken into for second time, owner warns of more burglaries
Rancho Mirage, CA2 days ago
The fanciest manufactured home in the Coachella Valley! (And it’s for sale)
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
Art comes to the La Quinta Civic Center
La Quinta, CA1 day ago
In-N-Out has 2nd-healthiest fast-food cheeseburger in America, study says
Cathedral City, CA2 days ago
Video: Facade Collapse Nearly Crushes San Bernardino (CA) Firefighters at Tire Shop Fire
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
The first Interfaith Antisemitism conference in the valley starts a conversation about hate and discrimination.
Palm Desert, CA3 days ago
Hundreds of Irvine Unified students stranded for days at science camps in snow-covered mountains
Irvine, CA4 days ago
Stranded students escorted home from San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Community celebrates diversity at 36th Annual Black History Month Parade in Palm Springs
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
Fire burns 5 units at an abandoned hotel in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs, CA2 days ago
North County school may close due to sinking risk
Oceanside, CA2 days ago
Big Bear bald eagle eggs unlikely to hatch, experts say
Big Bear Lake, CA3 days ago
Bay Area woman pleads not guilty in Palm Desert armed jewelry store robbery
Palm Desert, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy