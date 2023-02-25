Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ will be implementing new changes

The emergency homeless shelter will be making new changes to its rules for its participants.

On Thursday, City Manager Doug Shculze, Faith in Action staff and Temporary Shelter Coordinator Jeff Platt, met with Opportunity Village Shelter participants to talk about the new changes that will be implemented.

The new rules that will be implemented are residents will be required to leave the facility at 9 a.m. daily will be able to return back at 3 p.m. During their time out of the facility they are expected to volunteer, seek jobs, attend meetings and actively try to improve their personal situation.

New participants will not be able to have a dog at the facility, while current residents will be able to keep their dogs.

Participants have been given 72 hours to remove everything from their units except for personal hygiene items, 3 days' worth of clothing, snacks, and non-perishable food items. There will be daily unit inspections to ensure if they are clean and sanitary.

No electrical extension cords will be permitted within the interior and exterior of the units. Cooking and open flames will also not be allowed on the property. Shelter staff has the right to search participants, their units, and their belongings.

The city of Banning said the new rules and enforcement of existing rules will include a Zero Tolerance Policy.

Opportunity Village opened up last August . The city said it is a place for people to turn their lives around.

