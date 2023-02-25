Open in App
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State a Top School for No. 1 TE Recruit Mitchell

By Buckeyes Now Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXmDC_0kzDj5Sq00

The latest news surrounding Buckeye targets, commitments and signees in the class of 2025

As the college football world turns the page to the national recruiting class of 2024, there will be plenty of eyes on the future of Ohio State football among the nation's best in that cycle and of course -- beyond.

The OSU class is off to a strong start early on over multiple recruiting cycles, with plenty of attention on the nation's rising-junior recruits in the class of 2025 included.

To continue the recent run of potential College Football Playoff appearances, the talent has to continue to flock to Columbus in droves for junior days, spring practices, official visits and much more.

Buckeyes Now will track the daily movement in the class of 2025 all in one place here.

February 24

Ohio State is a finalist for the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit in 2025, Davon Mitchell.

The Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School prospect, who moved to California from Texas this offseason, announced his top 11 programs via social media on Friday.

Mitchell, who was offered by Ohio State last summer, caught 33 passes for 731 yards and nine touchdowns for Allen (Texas) High School in 2022, per MaxPreps .

The offer list the rising-junior sports is well beyond 30, so trimming it by two-thirds is a big step in one of the most tracked recruitments in the 2025 class.

February 20

One could assume Kirk Herbstreit's son would love to play at his father's alma mater -- and one would be correct.

Chase Herbstreit is in the class of 2025 at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier High School and he broke out during the 2022 season as the program's starting quarterback.

He is attracting college attention at several programs, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Clemson and Cincinnati, among others, but the race probably has some handicap to it thanks to the legacy status in Columbus.

"Ever since I was a little kid it was here, it's the only option," Chase told 247Sports of Ohio State.

Chase is Kirk's youngest son. The elder was of course a dual-threat QB at OSU back in the early 1990's, starting the 1992 season, where he led the Bucks to eight wins under John Cooper.

February 7

Ohio State will play a heavy role in the recruitment of one of the top wide receiver recruits in the country.

Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin High School's Jaime Ffrench, who was a breakout star as a sophomore in 2022 with 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns on a 6-foot-2, 175-pound frame, told On3's Chad Simmons four programs are set to stick around in his growing recruitment.

Along with the Bucks, which offered after a camp last summer, Georgia, Alabama and Pitt are among those commanding attention at this time.

Ffrench is already tabbed as a four-star, ranked as the No. 5 recruit at the position in the 2025 class via the On3 Consensus. He isn't expected to make a decision any time soon.

