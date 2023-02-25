Open in App
Springfield, MO
KOLR10 News

Bears wrap regular season at Indiana State

By Dan Lucy,

6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the regular season Sunday afternoon in Terre Haute against Indiana State.

The Bears will be trying for a season sweep of the Sycamores.

Way back in mid-January, the Bears beat Indiana State 64-62.

The Bears will be also trying to lock down the sixth seed at next week’s Arch Madness.

Missouri State has won 13 of the last 15 games played against the Sycamores, including four of the last five at the Hulman Center.

The Bears are coming off one of their best games of the season in their 15 point win over Murray State.

Bears boss Dana Ford wants to take that momentum to Indiana.

“The things that we’re in control of is our defense, our rebounding, our talking, our effort, our intensity. Those are the things we’ll try to carry over. Hopefully we make some shots. We have to try to control what we can control. But our guys have continued to work hard. And they’ve proven they can beat anybody in this league. We just have to do it on that day,” said Ford.

Expand All
