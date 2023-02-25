County Board votes to appoint auditor/treasurer

The Morrison County Auditor/Treasurer is about to become an appointed position.

The County Board of Commissioners voted, 4-1, Tuesday in favor of changing the role from elected to one that it will appoint. The decision required a supermajority, four-fifths vote, which it ultimately received.

Commissioner Bobby Kasper cast the lone vote in opposition to the resolution, with Greg Blaine, Mike LeMieur, Randy Winscher and Jeffrey Jelinski all voting in favor.

“I’m supporting the position of auditor/treasurer to move to appointed because the hiring decision will be based on qualifications, education and the merit of the applicant,” LeMieur said. “If we continue with having it elected, that candidate just needs to be 18 years of age and live within the county. That’s it. Moving to an appointed position will ensure that the candidates are qualified for the position, instead of hoping to get somebody who’s qualified for the position.”

The decision will go into effect March 23, 30 days from when it was approved. During that time, county residents are allowed to file a petition to appeal. In order to reverse the decision, that document must be signed by 10% — 2,179 — of the 21,794 registered voters in the county.

In the absence of such a petition coming forward, the decision marks the end of a months-long process that began when former Auditor/Treasurer Chelsey Robinson resigned, Aug. 16, 2022. That included a public hearing, Jan. 17, during which eight residents came forward to voice their preference for keeping it as an elected position.

The results of the public hearing were the basis for Kasper’s “Nay” vote.

“At the hearing, eight constituents came forward to voice their wish for an elected auditor/treasurer, with no one stepping forward to speak in opposition,” he said. “Therefore, in good conscience, I believe I need to honor that outcome.”

Though the four commissioners who voted in favor of the resolution said they respected the public hearing process and those who spoke up, they also noted that it represented a small sampling of the county’s total electorate.

In conversations with other constituents, including township officials, they said many had expressed a desire to move the position to one that is appointed. Some, they noted, expressed that the commissioners were elected, in part, to represent them in making these types of decisions.

“Commissioner Kasper, respectfully, I disagree with you,” Jelinski said. “Eight people do not get to dictate how the County Board votes. My opinion.”

Prior to the vote, the Board held a conversation during which members highlighted several reasons they favored having the ability to appoint an auditor/treasurer. LeMieur said he had done a great deal of research on the matter. That included learning all of the duties of the office along with consultation with counties which have already changed to an appointed model.

He read off a lengthy, but not comprehensive, list of duties, according to information from the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Most of those responsibilities have to do with county finances, taxation and elections.

Just some of the items LeMieur said fall under the purview of a county auditor/treasurer were: maintaining official financial records of the county; calculating the tax capacity rates for all taxing jurisdictions; collecting delinquent taxes and distributing them to the proper districts; identifying, tracking and implementing legal proceedings with the tax forfeiture process; acting as chief election official and deputy registrar; investing excess county funds; maintaining and balancing the cash book; and balancing and closing all ledger accounts for the previous year to prepare reports for auditing purposes.

He also received a list of all counties in the state which have an appointed auditor/treasurer — 51 of the 87 total.

“I believe this to be an important decision, so I did my due diligence and asked counties across Minnesota who appoint their auditor/treasurer how their appointment was going for their county and their constituents,” LeMieur said.

Of the 42 counties he contacted, he said he received a response from 28; 100% of which said it was a positive move.

He shared a long list of comments he received from those counties. Benefits, he said, included: accountability and the ability to require education standards and qualifications; making their county more professional, efficient and effective; and they were able to streamline processes and services to provide a one-stop-shop for citizens.

“The interview process will get the most qualified person in the position,” he said. “It ensured when there was turnover that the position could be filled by the most qualified person available.”

Counties also shared with him some horror stories from having the position elected. He said one told him they had to hire an outside firm to do the work because of their “inexperienced, incompetent auditor/treasurer because he never showed up for work.”

Further, LeMieur said when counties were first organized in the late 1800s, auditors had a more administrative role than they do today. The position is now more akin to that of a department head.

He said the trend is that more and more counties are making the change since the state Legislature streamlined the appointment process in 2019. The move “modernizes an archaic system,” according to LeMieur.

Ultimately, he said it makes the county more adaptable and accountable to the public, providing better service at a lower cost.

“This allows commissioners the option to choose what’s best for constituents, the taxpayers,” LeMieur said. “The elected commissioners will remain accountable to their constituents.”

Blaine said he was also in favor of appointment, in part, due to concerns he had heard from township officials regarding all of the work the auditor/treasurer is required to do. He added that he had heard from several individuals, including past auditor/treasurers, who said it was “extremely important” to have the ability to hire the most qualified individual for the job.

That becomes even more evident, he said, when considering the fiscal responsibility of the person in that position.

“To me, being elected to be in this — which is also a fiduciary role of county governance — the importance of having someone that has fiscal management qualifications to be able to serve in this role is extremely important to me,” Blaine said.

He said having the role appointed gives the County Board and residents “a vehicle where this person’s actions and acumen are held accountable to county government.”

He noted that part of the reasoning given for keeping it elected at the public hearing was that it had always been elected in the past. Citing LeMieur’s description of the history of the position, he said other jobs such as the County Assessor and County Surveyor were also once on the ballot.

In his five years on the County Board, or previously, Blaine said he had never heard of anyone who wanted to make the assessor, surveyor or weed inspector an elected position.

“Change happens, and we see reasons why there has to be change and why it benefits,” he said.

Winscher said many of the people with whom he had spoken, also, were in favor of appointing the position. He said it is an important position with which to ensure the person in it is qualified due to their financial responsibilities.

“This auditor is going to be responsible for not just a few dollars, millions of dollars that they’re going to be responsible for you and us as the county employees and county constituents in this area,” Winscher said.

He added that two conversations, in particular, made an imprint on his decision. Those were with constituents who told him that “that’s what they elected us for, to make this decision.”

“Anybody who knows me here, I’ll do what I feel is best for the county and for the people,” Winscher said. “I don’t listen to something that’s in a different state or whatever. This is a great county and I’m going to do what I feel is best for the people here in the county.”

Jelinski said when he was elected, he made it clear to everyone that they wouldn’t always agree, even that they would disagree from time to time. However, his promise was that he would do the best he could in looking out for the county as a whole.

While he said he respected, “very, very much” the eight people who spoke in favor of keeping the position elected at the public hearing, it was ultimately a decision he felt the members of the County Board were elected to make.

“We get to make that decision,” Jelinski said. “Get to. I’ve got to tell you folks, ‘get to’ sometimes comes with a lot of baggage, but that’s the way it is.”

Board of Commissioners Briefs:

In other business Tuesday, the Morrison County Board of Commissioners:

• Approved a resolution for Morrison County Ducks Unlimited to hold Bingo and a raffle, March 19, at the Rice Creek Hunt Club;

• Approved a request from the Scandia Valley First Response Team to hold Bingo on April 2 and Nov. 19, at Scandia Valley Town Hall

• Approved a request from the Greater Minnesota Two-Cylinder Club to hold a raffle, Sept. 28, at the Morrison County Fairgrounds;

• Approved the payment of 2023 annual town road allotments, a pass-through from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) in the amount of $593,833;

• Heard a report from the Health and Human Services Department on county collections;

• Heard Sheriff Shawn Larsen’s monthly report, along with a recap from Jail Programmer Tim Brummer on the most recent Residents Encounter Christ (REC) event;

• Heard a brief recap of December 2022 and January activities at the University of Minnesota Extension Office;

• Authorized the low bid of $2.831 million to Anderson Brothers Construction for the 2023 road project on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 1;

• Authorized the low bid of $1.353 million to Redstone Construction for a bridge replacement on CSAH 6;

• Authorized the low bid of $230,523.64 to Warning Lites of Minnesota for a multi-component pavement marking project; and

• Authorized the low bid of $3.433 million to Anderson Brothers Construction for work on a total of five sections of county roadway.

The next meeting of the Board of Commissioners is at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the Board Room at the Morrison County Government Center.