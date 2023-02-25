Open in App
East Longmeadow, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Power outages were widespread in Western Massachusetts after high winds

By Kristina D'Amours,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zTu0c_0kzDg6js00

Mass. (WWLP) – At one point this evening, almost 1,000 National Grid customers were without power in Hampden County alone. Strong winds and cold air blew right through Western Massachusetts bringing with it wind damage, hitting all four counties.

Wind Advisory: Gusts up to 45MPH in Massachusetts Friday

Jim Aliengena from Belchertown told 22News, “Oh yeah, it was coming pretty good, came right through.”

From a fallen tree on Thorndike Road in Palmer blocking traffic flow and access to the Mass Pike, to an early morning power outage on Michael Sears Road in Belchertown caused by more trees falling from heavy wind gusts.

Jim Aliengena added, “I heard the wind whip through. I looked through the window and saw the first branch came down that took the power out.”

The wind damage in Hampden County did not stop there. In East Longmeadow, just over 300 customers were without power as of early Friday evening according to National Grid. That included some restaurants that missed out on a normally busy Friday night.

Salvatore De Nardo, the owner of De Nardo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant said, “Friday is a big night of the week. If the heat doesn’t come back on tonight, we got a problem.”

Salvatore De Nardo closed his restaurant’s doors Friday night because of no power which also means no refrigeration.

Salvatore De Nardo added, “Like a dough, I have to make a new dough tomorrow. I have to throw this stuff away but hopefully, it comes back on soon.”

Frigid, cold temperatures now adding to this problem. Local utility companies are expecting power to be fully restored in this part of Hampden County by late Friday evening.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Massachusetts State newsLocal Massachusetts State
Parking bans in effect for winter storm on Friday
Amherst, MA19 hours ago
PHOTOS: Those around western Massachusetts got creative with snow sculptures
Westfield, MA1 day ago
City officials welcome Wood-n-Tap to West Springfield
West Springfield, MA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pittsfield declares snow emergency starting Friday morning
Pittsfield, MA21 hours ago
Locals react to Western Hills significant snowfall
Greenfield, MA3 days ago
Hampden looks to improve their fire department
Hampden, MA1 day ago
Snow likely to freeze overnight: What preparations to take
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Car fire put out in West Springfield
West Springfield, MA1 day ago
WATCH: Snowboarder escapes New Hampshire avalanche
Mount Washington, MA12 hours ago
Hoax threat reported at West Springfield High School
West Springfield, MA9 hours ago
Hearing for Springfield, Westfield nursing homes that are closing
Springfield, MA1 day ago
North Adams awarded infrastructure funds for overpass study
Boston, MA3 days ago
Chimney fire at Northampton home on South Street
Northampton, MA2 days ago
Car catches fire on Allen Park Road in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Two recreation marijuana stores proposed for West Springfield
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Radioactive substances found in Springfield trash
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Winter storm closes Worcester schools, parking ban in effect on city streets
Worcester, MA5 days ago
Future of Eastfield Mall in Springfield still in discussion
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Buyers look to use Chez Josef building to grow marijuana
Agawam, MA1 day ago
Cause of fire on Maple Street in Southampton determined
Southampton, MA1 day ago
Massive fire destroys Southampton home
Southampton, MA2 days ago
On the spot hiring at MGM Springfield
Springfield, MA1 day ago
What to know ahead of this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA2 days ago
Where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are looking to buy homes
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend at UMass Amherst
Amherst, MA1 day ago
Northwestern DA to announce breakthrough in 1978 unsolved homicide “Granby Girl”
Granby, MA4 hours ago
Police looking to identify suspect involved in incidents at Pride in East Longmeadow
East Longmeadow, MA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy