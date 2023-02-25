Open in App
Staten Island, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

Man fatally struck by car while biking on Staten Island: police

By Curtis Brodner,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoDYl_0kzDfjv300

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was fatally struck by a car while biking on Staten Island Friday, according to police.

The woman driving the car hit the man while traveling in the same direction on Wilson Street near Armstrong Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said.

The driver was in her 30s and the biker was in his 40s, according to authorities.

Emergency responders rushed the man to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t suspect criminality, and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the crash.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Cyclist dies after being struck by a car on NYC residential street
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Cops searching for man who stuck up Brooklyn Checkers drive-through at gunpoint
Brooklyn, NY2 hours ago
Man charged with murder after dead woman found near LI dumpster on Valentine's Day
Hempstead, NY6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
FDNY: 1 person taken to hospital after call of pedestrian crash in Midland Beach
Staten Island, NY10 hours ago
Teens Charged for Assault, Death of Passerby Who Jumped on Train Tracks to Help Victim
Bronx, NY7 hours ago
Man, 51, is shot in the head by robber while pumping gas in NYC
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Man shot in head during attempted robbery at Bronx gas station
Bronx, NY6 hours ago
Brooklyn fast-food restaurant robbed through drive-thru window by gun-toting crook on bike: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY11 hours ago
Homeless man charged with DWI in fatal crash on LI
Freeport, NY1 day ago
Man attacked woman on Brooklyn subway after she requested he stop poking her
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Pedestrian, 36, fatally struck by vehicle at Long Island intersection
Commack, NY2 days ago
Man, 51, fatally stabbed in neck in the Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
UNPROVOKED SUBWAY ATTACK: Man, 52, bashed in head with piece of metal at City Hall
Manhattan, NY9 hours ago
Prosecutors reveal shocking speed driver allegedly hit in Staten Island wreck that killed pregnant fiancee
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Man brutally stabbed by mob on Queens street
Queens, NY7 hours ago
Worker, 68, pummeled in face after telling man to leave Brooklyn deli
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Retired NYPD cop, 76, killed in Brooklyn apartment fire: officials
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Rookie NYPD cop involved in fatal on-duty shooting dies by suicide on SI: reports
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Child found unharmed after man steals idling car in Westchester
Eastchester, NY1 day ago
BUSTED: NJ criminal is mysterious gunman in horrifying 2021 Queens execution, cops say
Queens, NY6 hours ago
Woman, 99, back home after crash on Van Wyck: 'I am the luckiest person in the world'
Upper West Side, NY2 days ago
Subway rider is stomped on, has gun put to head for not giving man money: NYPD
Bronx, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: Suspects target rideshare drivers in string of robberies across NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Elderly woman reported missing in Staten Island
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
NYC subway attacker put gun to victim’s head during robbery
New York City, NY1 day ago
Another Terror Attack on a Bike Lane — This Time in Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man follows victim into building in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
NJ state trooper shot in Paterson; suspect in custody, 2 others sought
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
NYPD officer, 22, dies in apparent suicide on Staten Island, sources say
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Man wielding wine bottle robs subway rider in Brooklyn: police
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy