Man fatally struck by car while biking on Staten Island: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was fatally struck by a car while biking on Staten Island Friday, according to police.

The woman driving the car hit the man while traveling in the same direction on Wilson Street near Armstrong Avenue around 10 a.m., officials said.

The driver was in her 30s and the biker was in his 40s, according to authorities.

Emergency responders rushed the man to Staten Island University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police don’t suspect criminality, and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the crash.