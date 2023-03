The Bishop LeBlond boys claimed their second consecutive district championship on Friday night defeating North Andrew 51-37.

Down 20-17 at halftime to the Cardinals and eventually facing a seven-point second half deficit, the Golden Eagles overcame their first half shooting struggles to outscore North Andrew 31-20 in the final 16 minutes. LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres cited the team’s younger players and the game coming with a lot of nerves for those players in the first half before finally settling in after the halftime break. Girres also referenced the team’s defense in the first 16 minutes.