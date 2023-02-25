Open in App
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Friday's HS roundup: Portsmouth girls basketball ends regular season at 17-1

By Staff Reports,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W97M_0kzDbX8N00

PORTSMOUTH – Savannah Emery and Mackenzie Lombardi both scored 12 points and the Portsmouth High School girls basketball team ended its regular season with a 68-33 win over Nashua South on Friday at Stone Gymnasium.

Portsmouth won its final 15 games of the season and finished at 17-1. The Clippers will be the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Division I tournament.

Maddie MacCannell added 11 points for the Clippers, while Margaret Montplaisir had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Exeter 61

Keene 34

EXETER – Senior Rachel Ludwig led Exeter with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists in this Division I win.

Exeter finished its regular season with a record of 13-5.

Senior Hailey Harrington added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hawks, while senior Emma Smith (eight points, four assists, four steals) and sophomore Grace Weed (eight points, four assists) contributed. Winnacunnet 67

Nashua North 30

HAMPTON – Senior Riley Kerens’ game-high 24 points led the Warriors to this Division I win.

Winnacunnet ended its season with a record of 3-15.

Mackenzie O’Regan and Marisa Reuss had 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Warriors.

No. 5 Newmarket 35

No. 4 Littleton 22

LITTLETON - Senior Lena Nicholson's game-high 21 points led the fourth-seeded Mules past No. 5 Littleton in a Division IV quarterfinal round game.

Newmarket will play top-seeded Groveton on Tuesday in a semifinal at Newfound Regional High School.

Spaulding 63

Central 32

ROCHESTER - The Red Raiders jumped out to a 35-3 halftime lead and cruised to this Division I win. Spaulding finished its regular season at 9-9.

Mackenzie Brochu led Spaulding with 17 points, while Hannah Drew (14), Jade Trueman (13) and Jenna Philbrook (12) all scored in double figures.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nashua South 64

Portsmouth 49

NASHUA - Senior Matthew Minckler's 17 points led the Clippers in this Division I game. Portsmouth ended the regular season with a record of 10-8.

Exeter 58

Keene 40

KEENE - The Blue Hawks ended their regular season at 13-5 with this Division I win on the road.

Ryan Luper led Exeter with 15 points, while Will Hoffmaster had nine, and Evan Pafford eight.

Nashua North 63

Winnacunnet 51

NASHUA - Tyson Khalil had 19 points, Cole Nicholas had 11 and Jared Khalil 10 for Winnacunnet (10-8) in this Division I loss.

Manchester Central 72

Spaulding 51

MANCHESTER – Senior Zander Walbridge had 23 points and freshman Marcel Rose had 13 for Spaulding (1-17) in this Division I loss.

Jay Grasaina led Central with 16 points.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Friday's HS roundup: Portsmouth girls basketball ends regular season at 17-1

