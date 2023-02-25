Open in App
Lubbock, TX
See more from this location?
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock has the highest rates of attempted suicide among children in Texas

By Kamryn Mendoza,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dCCK_0kzDaTdg00

LUBBOCK, Texas — A statistic from Nomi Health showed the city of Lubbock had the highest attempted suicide rates among children in the state of Texas, the Texas Tribune reported. For Adam Hernandez, who lost his daughter, Jacquelyn, to suicide in 2017 just days before her 18th birthday, that statistic hurts.

Hernandez told EverythingLubbock.com that she didn’t leave a note and didn’t show any signs of struggling with mental illness. He said since his daughter’s death, his other daughter has struggled with her mental health, and finding resources in Lubbock has not been easy.

“I’m very much affected by this statistic still today,” Hernandez said. “Unfortunately, with the fallout from my daughter’s passing, her and her younger sister, my other daughter were very close. It affected her very heavily and so we’ve had issues with her mental health.”

Sarah Wakefield with Texas Tech University said suicide is hitting hard for all ages, across the country.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that suicide has been increasing across our population across all age ranges for the last several decades but especially we have a crisis 10–34-year-old,” Wakefield said.

Hernandez said he now works as a mentor and with mental health advocates to spread awareness to parents and kids to know there is always someone to talk to.

“I just try to repeat it as much as possible to try to talk to somebody,” Hernandez said. “It just kind of helps you make sense of things sometimes or at the very least you find out that you’re not alone.”

Wakefield said she recommends using self-help and mental health mobile and online apps.

“Safety plans are very helpful,” Wakefield said. “It is one of the most evidence- based strategies available. There are apps, to remember all the things your thinking brain would have told you like what are your reasons to live? What are your coping mechanisms? Who can you call right now?”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
TJ Patterson ‘wanted the best’ for people in Lubbock, daughter said after memorial announced
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock charter school has new sign warning staff is armed
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Lubbock teen paralyzed after drug deal gone wrong, Munoz gets 99 years in prison
Lubbock, TX3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Women of the 100 on mission to empower young girls in Lubbock, West Texas
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
More jobs coming to Lubbock with new steel tank production, TrueNorth announced
Lubbock, TX22 hours ago
10 Open Door Housing recipients receive new E-bikes, thanks to two Texas Tech students
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Former Estacado student killed in murder-for-hire plot, uncle gets life in prison
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
New details regarding man shot at the Executive Inn on Friday
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
First Texas State Veterans Cemetery in 12 years coming to Lubbock thanks to $9.5 Million grant
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Drug deal gone bad: Man guilty of aggravated robbery that paralyzed 18-year-old in Lubbock
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Slideshow and video: Joyland rides dismantled, going to ‘good homes’
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Man charged with stalking, accused of attacking victim in Northwest Lubbock
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock man accused of stalking victim for two months
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock non-profit contributed 5.4 million meal servings to Ukraine over past 12 months
Lubbock, TX23 hours ago
Lubbock man charged after fight at Odessa bar
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Life sentence for killer of Texas Tech officer with El Paso ties
Lubbock, TX5 days ago
5 Lubbock house fires in two months showed evidence of squatters in homes
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock Woman Finds Adorable And Unexpected Visitor In Yard
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Suspect in custody following LCSO chase on South Loop 289
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Watch: Mayor Payne in his first-ever State of the City address
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Lubbock experiences worst air quality in country during dust storm
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
Man accused of assaulting child in Lubbock, facing several charges
Lubbock, TX3 days ago
PHOTOS: Homes, trees damaged in Lubbock and the South Plains after Sunday dust storm
Lubbock, TX4 days ago
Two arrested, charged in connection with fatal dog attack in Anton
Anton, TX3 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to aggravated robbery in shooting death of 67-year-old Lubbock man
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Lubbock Meals on Wheels holds annual Mardi Gras celebration
Lubbock, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy