Open in App
Columbiana, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Columbiana moves on after topping Valley Christian

By Vince Pellegrini,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lhzeQ_0kzDa31H00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana clipped Valley Christian, 52-44, on Friday to advance to the districts.

Maddox Brown led the Clippers with 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex Eusebio finished with 11 while Ian Less added 9 on three triples.

Flauto’s outside game lifts Ursuline by Streetsboro

Columbiana will now meet top-seeded Lutheran East – who defeated Liberty (105-64) – on Monday.

Rashaun Bell and Jon’Trell Mixon scored 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Eagles.

Watch: Southeast vs. Brookfield Boys Basketball

After scoring just 13 points in the first half, the Eagles tallied 31 over the course of the final 16 minutes of play.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Chaney, Canfield rematch for district title on live TV
Canfield, OH7 hours ago
Chaney outlasts Alliance in overtime thriller
Youngstown, OH21 hours ago
4th qtr. comeback sends Springfield to regional final
Springfield, OH21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Western Reserve’s tournament run ends at regionals
Massillon, OH21 hours ago
Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference set to expand
Ravenna, OH3 hours ago
Second-half rally lifts Canfield to district semifinal win
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Kennedy Catholic advances to 10th straight D-10 title game
Canfield, OH1 day ago
Dalton ends Lowellville’s tournament run in districts
Lowellville, OH2 days ago
Badger boys headed to District Championship
Orwell, OH2 days ago
Last second free throw sends Mooney to title game
Chagrin Falls, OH2 days ago
YSU women rally late, fall short in tournament thriller
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Newton Falls sending five to the college ranks
Newton Falls, OH2 hours ago
YSU men survive and advance in Horizon League tournament
Youngstown, OH19 hours ago
Badger four-sport standout named Student Athlete of the Week
Kinsman, OH1 day ago
South Range upsets Brookfield in district semifinals
Canfield, OH2 days ago
Wilmington girls make history with win over Greenville in D-10 semis
Greenville, PA1 day ago
A look back at the first and only Trumbull County team to win a boys’ state title
Girard, OH2 days ago
Pittsburgh Penguins complete a pair of trades
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Take the plunge this weekend at Poland Rotary Club golf fundraiser
Poland, OH1 day ago
Jason Zucker scores in OT, Penguins beat Lightning 5-4
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Trinina Crockett, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH2 days ago
The making of a WWE Superstar: Pro wrestler shares his road to WrestleMania
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
WKBN says goodbye to anchor Chelsea Spears
Youngstown, OH4 days ago
Pedestrian hit crossing Route 422 in Niles
Niles, OH6 hours ago
Mentors talk career tracks with local STEM students
Campbell, OH1 day ago
Boardman students honored for MLK Jr. essays
Boardman, OH4 hours ago
Driver knocks down pole, people lose power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Grand River Wildlife Area Shooting Range to open April 5
Bristolville, OH11 hours ago
Salem mayor asks community to donate to East Palestine
Salem, OH6 hours ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy