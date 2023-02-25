Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque plans upcoming road improvements

By George Gonzales,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhEdq_0kzDZRGP00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque wants to put a few new road projects on a priority list for federal money. Tom Menicucci, a Project Analyst with the city says they’d like to see the next round of federal fast act dollars for the projects

There’s no estimate yet on how much a new interchange would cost, or how long it could take to gather all of the funding. If these projects end up making it onto the state’s lists for federal funding they wouldn’t replace other priorities on the list, such as new interchanges on I-25 for Montgomery and Gibson.

One of the projects would occur near Rio Grande and I-40 where the city would like to see a new interchange. During peak rush hour times the area is known to get congested as drivers try to get on the interstate, the city’s hope is to alleviate some of the traffic.

Old buildings to be renovated for artists downtown

Menicucci says the I-40 interchange project is just one of six projects placed high on their priority list as the state’s Department of Transportation asks for federal money. With the new interchange at I-40 and Rio Grande, the city wants to revamp the areas that also serve pedestrians and bicyclists around the interchange.

The city also wants some new features along I-25 between the Lead-Coal exits and Gibson. The city hopes as the DOT gradually fixes up that stretch there will be money for sound walls to keep the noise out of the neighborhoods along the freeway. “Sometimes it looks like you get used to it, but most of the time, especially if you want to sleep during the day,” said Pete Gallegos, who lives near the busy interstate. The city says with extra funding they want to see something about the complaints, “We would really like you to put in sound walls for that neighborhood because just to kind of improve the quality of life,” said Albuquerque City Council Project Analyst, Tom Menicucci.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Valle de Oro invites public to see new programs at refuge
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
All aboard: New project aims to speed Rail Runner routes in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: No contest plea, License plate enforcement, Warmer weather, Renter protection, Bear rehabilitation
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bernalillo County awarded $6.3 million for Coors Blvd safety project
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
City attempts to shut down problem property along Central in northeast Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Tourism Department wants to study impact of sports in New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM20 hours ago
One dead after head-on crash in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
APD license plate enforcement expands operations
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Memorial, memes honor Albuquerque’s fallen Iron Man statue
Albuquerque, NM22 hours ago
Historic Kress Building in Downtown ABQ could soon see new life
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Food Truck Fridays return to downtown Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
Storm moves out, winds calm down overnight
Albuquerque, NM19 hours ago
I-40 westbound near Route 66 Casino reopen after rollover caused closures
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Isleta Blvd. closed near Blake Rd. due to crash
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Navajo family sues Farmington hospital, say man died without interpreter
Albuquerque, NM23 hours ago
Police searching for Albuquerque murder suspect
Albuquerque, NM6 hours ago
APD: Fatal pedestrian crash near Central and Eubank
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
“Dancing in the Cave” at the University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM3 hours ago
Albuquerque launches lowrider bike club for students
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Residents file appeal over future North Valley car wash
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Snow will cause difficult driving for Thursday morning commute
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
KRQE Weather Academy visits Hope Christian Elementary School
Albuquerque, NM18 hours ago
Roundhouse Roundup: New state park, lobbyist transparency
Santa Fe, NM11 hours ago
Multiple crashes cause lane closures on I-40 in Albuquerque Tuesday morning
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Data shows many shooting, stabbing, fight reports at Albuquerque food market
Albuquerque, NM4 hours ago
Popular food truck now stationed in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM1 day ago
One person dead, another hospitalized in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Crews respond to “Siren Fire” fire in Los Lunas
Los Lunas, NM3 days ago
Winds up to 75mph cause damage across Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy