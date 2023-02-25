Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
The Tennessean

South Carolina's Dawn Staley, LSU's Kim Mulkey watch 2024 No. 1 prospect Jaloni Cambridge

By Jacob Shames, Nashville Tennessean,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k085S_0kzDYUwn00

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey were in Nashville Friday evening to watch the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024, Ensworth’s Jaloni Cambridge .

Cambridge, a 5-foot-6 guard, scored 31 points as Ensworth defeated Baylor 56-46 in a TSAAA Division II-AA quarterfinal game.

Cambridge is a finalist for Miss Basketball and averages 28 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.

BEST IN THE COUNTRY: Jaloni Cambridge named No. 1 girls basketball player in country and has top college offers

Mulkey is looking to land the No. 1 player two years in a row. Mikaylah Williams, the top player in the Class of 2023, is signed with LSU. Mulkey has had success in Tennessee of late, garnering commitments from Webb-Bell Buckle teammates Aaliyah Del Rosario and Angelica Velez.

Both LSU and South Carolina played in Tennessee on Thursday, the Tigers defeating Vanderbilt 82-63 and the Gamecocks downing Tennessee 73-60.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sSeN_0kzDYUwn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mt4D_0kzDYUwn00

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: South Carolina's Dawn Staley, LSU's Kim Mulkey watch 2024 No. 1 prospect Jaloni Cambridge

