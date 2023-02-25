Roadblock: Longtime Private Investigator Says German Police DO NOT Have Enough Evidence To Charge Perv Christian Brueckner In Madeleine McCann Case

mega

The private investigator who has spent about 16 years searching for Madeleine McCann says German authorities lack the evidence to charge caged pervert Christian Brueckner with the notorious crime, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

P.I. Julian Peribanez admitted he's frustrated over the handling of the case – especially after German prosecutors spent three years declaring Brueckner the prime suspect but failed to file any criminal charges against the creep, who is serving seven years on an unrelated rape case.

Brueckner, 46, was a handyman at the Ocean Club at the Pria da Luz resort in the spring of 2007 when 3-year-old Madeleine was snatched from her room while her parents, Gerry and Kate McCann, dined nearby with friends.

After checking on the kids every so often, Kate was shocked to discover that Madeleine was gone, noticing there was an open window.

In 2020, German police announced they were investigating Brueckner as the prime suspect in connection to Madeleine's disappearance – stating that they believed he had allegedly killed her.

Peribanez, who was the “on-the-ground” investigator searching for Madeleine after the McCann family hired the firm, Metodo 3, tells RadarOnline.com that the German police are stumped.

"They've investigated more than two years, and they still haven't charged him in the Madeleine case — they just don't have the evidence!" Peribanez revealed. “I don’t think they have the solid evidence that this guy kidnapped Madeliene McCann.”

Brueckner has vehemently denied any role in the McCann case.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Brueckner was charged in October by German prosecutors with a slew of “vile” sex crimes against children across Portugal between 2000 and 2017 – however, none of the offenses were related to Madeleine.

German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters announced that fibers believed to have been from Madeleine’s personal belongings were found in the back of the pervert’s campervan.

“The investigation is still going on and I think we found some new facts, some new evidence, not forensic evidence, but evidence,” Wolters revealed in May.

However, the UK Mirror reported that authorities are reinterviewing Brueckner’s friends and associates after prosecutors realized they do not have enough evidence to charge him in the McCann case.

“They believe Chris did it, they say they know he did it, but they told me they don’t have proof,” a friend of the prosecutor told the Mirror. “That’s why they are going back over old interviews. When they spoke to me, they were very open about what the situation is.”