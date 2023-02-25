Alabama Baseball put on offensive display with 9-4 win over High Point

https://twitter.com/mzenitz/status/1628774849232478210

The Alabama baseball team returned to the diamond for Friday’s series opener against High Point. The Tide were able to continue to put on a hitting clinic en route to a 9-4 win.

Originally, Alabama was scheduled to travel to Malibu to take on the Pepperdine Waves. Due to inclement weather, the two cancelled their series meeting. The Crimson Tide added High Point for this weekend as part of a three-game series between the two programs.

In Game 1, Alabama was able to put together enough hits to overcome a valiant effort by the Panthers. Offensively, Alabama was led by transfers Ed Johnson and Mac Guscette. The two combined to hit three home runs while driving in six runs.

Sophomore Brock Blatter moved to 1-0 on the season after an impressive performance on the mound. In two and two-thirds innings, Blatter struck out six batters and allowed one run.

Alabama moved to 6-0 while High Point fell to 3-2 on the season. The two will return to action for Game 2 tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. CST and will be airing on SEC Network+.

