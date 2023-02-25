Open in App
American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park reopens Saturday

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in New Jersey will reopen Saturday following an accident earlier this week .

The park has been closed since Sunday, when a decorative helicopter that was suspended from the ceiling fell into a crowded pool below.

READ MORE: American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park closed through Wednesday after 4 hurt in malfunction

The four people who were injured were all expected to be OK.

American Dream released the following statement Friday:

"American Dream is pleased to announce the DreamWorks Water Park will reopen on Saturday, February 25th, having met all safety regulations and requirements following a rigorous investigation and review conducted with the State, County Department of Health, and independent engineering consultants.  We are excited to welcome guests back to the Water Park and look forward to seeing visitors enjoying the facility this weekend."

