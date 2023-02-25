American Dream mall's DreamWorks Water Park reopens Saturday

Water park at American Dream mall to reopen Saturday 00:23

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream mall in New Jersey will reopen Saturday following an accident earlier this week .

The park has been closed since Sunday, when a decorative helicopter that was suspended from the ceiling fell into a crowded pool below.

The four people who were injured were all expected to be OK.

American Dream released the following statement Friday: