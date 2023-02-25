Open in App
Duarte, CA
See more from this location?
CBS LA

Mud-flow concerns grow in San Gabriel Valley

By KCAL-News Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTIaV_0kzDTpkf00

Rain and snow cause problems in San Gabriel Valley 02:04

There are growing concerns for potential mud-flows in burn scar areas in San Gabriel Valley after rain poured all day on Friday.

A yellow alert was also issued for several burn scars in the arear including the Fish Fire burn scar in Duarte.

Snow came down up in the San Gabriel Mountains in the community of Mt Baldy, where residents were shocked.

Schools in the San Bernardino Mountains are closed. Bear Valley Unified and Rim of the World Unified school districts both canceled classes on Thursday and Friday.

All roads near Mt. Baldy Resort were closed to all non-residents and chains were required for anyone traveling up the mountain.


"The last time San Gabriel Mountains saw this much snow was Christmas time of 2019," said a local in the area.

Forecasters say as much as 8 feet of snow could fall in the San Gabriel mountains this week from the winter storm.

Below the snow line, more heavy rain and cold temperature are expected to continue.

"Hail....snow.... in the Inland Empire. I never have seen that.... ever!! When I woke up this morning ice all over my windshield wow!" said a resident.

Authorities say most areas where concerns for mud-flows exist will be closed throughout the weekend.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother gives birth amid blizzard conditions in San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA21 hours ago
No injuries following avalanche at Mt. Baldy
Mount Baldy, CA1 day ago
Family trapped in Crestline says Airbnb hosts threatened to kick them out
Crestline, CA1 day ago
National Guard arrives to San Bernardino mountains to aid in disaster relief efforts
Crestline, CA23 hours ago
Record cold temperatures hit Los Angeles as rain continues
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Mission Hills residents brave fourth night in cold without power
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Hundreds escorted home as road closures continue in San Bernardino mountains
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Low on food, out of life-saving medicine family trapped in Crestline pleads for help
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Beach advisory in effect in LA due to elevated bacteria in ocean water after storm
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
L.A. potholes plague roadways: Tips to protect your vehicle
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Students stranded at science camps in San Bernardino mountains over weekend escorted back home
San Bernardino, CA3 days ago
Long Beach looks to open more shelter after homeless person dies in severe storm
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Downtown Los Angeles police activity shuts down Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
Tree-emergency calls top 2,000 across Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Snow in Santa Clarita, a sight for residents to see
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
San Bernardino Mountains: Highway 18 escorts suspended again
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Storm sweeps motorhomes into Los Angeles-area river
Castaic, CA5 days ago
Heavy snow shuts down Grapevine Wednesday
Castaic, CA2 days ago
See the Impressive Three-Day Rainfall Totals Around Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Remembering beloved LA Bishop David O'Connell
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Southern California’s wild winter in photos
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Residents left cold and in the dark as crews work to restore power to thousands
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Crestline market roof collapses from snow
Crestline, CA1 day ago
Winter storm pushes many Southern California areas over the top of seasonal rainfall averages
Los Angeles, CA6 days ago
Video: Cold Storm Blankets Southern Calif. Hills With Snow
Santa Clarita, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy