dailycoin.com

Spotify Introduces First Web3 Playlists Unlockable with NFTs By Tadas Klimasevskis, 6 days ago

By Tadas Klimasevskis, 6 days ago

Spotify’s Web3 pilot program features Overlord and KINGSHIP. NFT-based token gate for Spotify users is available in five countries. NFT holders will also be able ...