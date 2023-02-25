The Ette Hotel Brings ‘The White Lotus’ World To Life: Get Details on the Impressive Vacation Spot

Pixie Productions

The world of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus comes to life at the Ette Hotel in Orlando, Florida. The latest establishment from visionary hotelier Alex Ekbatani is the coastal city’s premiere destination for travelers seeking an escape.

Within the Tuscan-inspired exterior, a personalized experience awaits, complete with a lavish spa, luxury fitness facility, an open-air botanical pool and three distinctive restaurants conceptualized by world-renowned Chef Akira Back – a celebrity culinary master known for creating distinguished experiences in over 25 restaurants around the globe, with A-list fans including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Timberlake.

Lush flora awaken the senses as guests first take in the landscape, punctuated by a 35-year-old olive tree. Italian Calacatta marble adds an air of old-world mystique to the earth-toned interior accented with subtle touches of gold. Within, an attentive staff stands by to tend to each need and manage every detail of a curated VIP stay.

Expect treatment worthy of a White Lotus episode from a hotel that exists to satisfy every whim. Want a Ferrari delivered on-demand? An in-house physical exam to finally check off that to-do list item? A selection of fine jewelry or fashion brought to your room for a private fitting? Perhaps your closest relationships could benefit from an onsite visit with a top-rated therapist or psychologist, away from the daily pressures of normal life. All you need to do is ask.

“At Ette, no detail is too cumbersome in the effort to provide our guests with the indulgent experience they deserve,” Ekbatani says. “We are discerning and we know it. We’re bringing to life an immersive experience for the senses – a vacationer’s paradise.”

Six floor plans provide guests with their own haven-away-from-home, including wellness suites outfitted with a Peloton bike and Technogym free weights. Every room features fabrics from Frette Linens and Terry, assembling a cloudlike dreamscape. Guests are pampered with around-the-clock room service, a VIP concierge, a selection of in-room refreshments and a collection of bathroom accouterments from Le Labo and Salt & Stone.

Take a page out of Tanya McQuoid’s playbook with a day of stress relief at the spa at the Ette. A comprehensive menu offers a selection of nurturing massages, pampering facials, nourishing IV therapy, balancing Reiki plus sound healing, meditation and guided breathwork to ground and reset. Exclusive product collections from Natura Bissé, Tammy Fender and Florivera promote glowing skin with the very best in advanced beauty.

Five-star fitness facilities present best-in-class personal training, glow-in-the-dark yoga, body-sculpting pilates and much more in a state-of-the-art gym exclusively outfitted by PENT Fitness – curators of the world’s top-tier luxury yachts and villas.

The pristine waters of the Ette’s open-air botanical pool, designed in partnership with acclaimed New York architect duo Enrico Bonetti and Dominic Kozersky, create a magical setting for relaxation. Savor an assortment of Chef Back’s poolside refreshments and sip an impressive array of mocktails handcrafted by expert mixologist Jarl de Vries. Though the Ette offers an alcohol-free menu to support ongoing wellness, guests are invited to bring their own libations and take advantage of a zero onsite corkage fee.

The Ette provides visitors with three distinguished excursions in fine cuisine, each offering a menu created by Chef Back. The Salt & The Cellar features a complete non-alcoholic mixology bar, where guests can gather over breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea and dinner plates featuring Mediterranean-inspired fare. For those seeking a more subdued ambiance, a table at sultry Sentient is the ultimate in luxury dining.

After hours, the place to be is at Ette’s sixth-floor LIPA rooftop bar, which treats onlookers to panoramic park views enriched by a selection of Chef Back’s al fresco favorites, every bite paired with an inventive mocktail. The most magnificent part of the night is still to come as guests marvel at a nightly fireworks show.

From arrival to departure, seasoned staff awaits to accommodate every detail of a picture-perfect stay, bidding guests to return soon for an indulgent getaway limited only by the bounds of the imagination.

Visit ettehotels.com or call 407-288-1900 for reservations.