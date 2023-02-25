Jerrick Gibson Gives Tennessee A Glowing Review

Running back Jerrick Gibson is a priority for Tennessee's coaching staff, and it sounds like their pitch has worked thus far.

Few players in the 2024 class can rival running back Jerrick Gibson's explosive nature. Gibson is the best back in America, and all major programs are in heavy pursuit.

Tennessee has long been after him. Gibson has been on campus numerous times, and the Volunteers have him as a top target. While he has kept most recruitment developments close to the vest, Gibson has been giving Tennessee some attention.

On3's Chad Simmons recently interviewed Gibson, and he gave a sparkling quote about how he feels about Tennessee. He scheduled an official visit for June 16 in Knoxville and planned to be on campus for an unofficial visit this spring to see a spring practice.

"I just love the fan base. When I went up there, it was one of the most electric games I've ever been around."

Gibson interviewed with Volunteer Country in October after visiting for the Alabama game. Many recruits came away enamored with the atmosphere, and Gibson was one of them.

"The electric fan base and atmosphere," Gibson said of what has stood out about the last two trips to Knoxville. "Just how loud the stadium gets. My ears popped about ten times just watching the game."

Gibson has also been impressed with the Tennessee offense during his travels to Rocky Top. "I like the inside zone a lot," Gibson said. "I like how they get them and the slot in space."

Gibson has already connected well with Jerry Mack during his time on Rocky Top. "Coach Mack is a very cool guy," Gibson said of Tennessee's running backs coach. "His energy is unmatched. It flows through everybody. He is very loving. Just a really good guy."

