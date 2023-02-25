Open in App
Valley Center, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

Marijuana plants, other drugs worth $675K seized at illegal growing operation in Valley Center

By Caleb Lunetta,

6 days ago

An estimated $675,000 worth of marijuana plants and other narcotics were seized this week at an illegal growing operation in Valley Center, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators searched the property Wednesady afternoon on Via Patricio near Couser Canyon Road and seized 600 live marijuana plants and approximately two pounds of processed marijuana, sheriff’s Sgt. Nick Backouris said in a news release Friday.

They also seized nine pounds of concentrated cannabis, 1.5 pounds of hashish and 15 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, Backouris said.

A large-scale, water-based THC extraction operation was also found at the property, the sergeant said.

Deputies detained three men at the scene, Backouris said.

The Sheriff's Department said people in the community had reported concerns about a possible illegal marijuana-growing operation, which prompted deputies to seek the search warrants.

Backouris said in the news release that code compliance officers noted "numerous hazards, both structurally and electrically" on the property. He said San Diego Gas & Electric was asked to cut power to all structures at the location until they pass building inspection.

Various law enforcement and agricultural agencies were called to investigate the marijuana grow operation alongside San Diego County sheriff’s detectives, authorities said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0
