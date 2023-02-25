Rangers 2023 Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas will end its preparation for the 2023 season with a pair of exhibition games at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers are scheduled to play 31 spring training games in 2023, including 29 Cactus League contests. The schedules and results are below.

The Rangers will conclude the spring schedule with a pair of games at Globe Life Field versus the Kansas City Royals, Monday, March 27 at 7:05 p.m. CT and Tuesday, March 28 at 1:05 p.m. CT.

The Rangers open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Texas’ 29-game Arizona schedule features 16 contests at Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, the 21st spring that the Rangers have trained in Surprise beginning in 2003.

The Rangers will be the home team for 15 of those games and will be the visiting club for one contest against the Royals, who share the Surprise complex with Texas. Those two teams are scheduled to play three times overall in Surprise in 2023, the Cactus League opener on Friday, February 24 (Royals home game), Saturday, February 25 and Wednesday, March 15 (both Rangers home games).

In addition, the Rangers will play the other 13 Cactus League teams once each in Surprise. At the other Cactus League parks, the team has one game each against the other 13 teams.

2023 Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Feb. 24 : Kansas City 6, Rangers 5 | Story | Box (Rangers 0-1)

Feb. 25 : Kansas City 10, Rangers 5 | Story | Box (Rangers 0-2)

Feb. 26 : Rangers 13 , Cleveland 4 | Story | Box (Rangers 1-2)

Feb. 27 : Rangers 13 , Cincinnati 2 | Story | Box (Rangers 2-2)

Feb. 28 : Rangers 6 , Colorado 4 | Story | Box (Rangers 3-2)

March 1 : Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Rangers 2 (SS) | Story | Box (Rangers 3-3)

March 1 : San Diego 5, Rangers 1 (SS), | Story | Box (Rangers 3-4)

March 2 : Rangers 7 , Milwaukee | Story | Box (Rangers 4-4)

Friday, March 3: vs. San Francisco Giants, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 4: at Chicago White Sox, Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 5: vs. Los Angeles Angels, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Monday, March 6: at Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 7: 2:05 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 8: at Arizona Diamondbacks, Salt River Fields, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 9 Open Date

Friday, March 10: at Oakland A’s, Mesa, Ariz. (Hohokam), 2:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 11: vs. Cincinnati Reds, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 12: at Seattle Mariners, Peoria, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Monday, March 13: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 14 Open Date

Wednesday, March 15: vs. Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 16: at Los Angeles Dodgers, Glendale, Ariz., 7:05 p.m. CT

Friday, March 17: vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 18: at Los Angeles Angels, Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 19: vs. Seattle Mariners, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Monday, March 20: vs. Cleveland Guardians Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Tuesday, March 21 Open Date

Wednesday, March 22: vs. Chicago White Sox, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT; at San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. CT

Thursday, March 23: vs. Oakland A’s, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m. CT

Friday, March 24: at Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Sloan Park), 2:05 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 25: vs. San Diego Padres, Surprise Stadium, Surprise, Ariz., 1:05 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 26 Open Date

Monday, March 27 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (7:05 p.m. CT)

Tuesday, March 28 Kansas City Royals Globe Life Field (1:05 p.m. CT)

