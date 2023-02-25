Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APS's Metro Youth Art Exhibit opens

By Audrey Claire Davis,

6 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public School’s 2023 Metro Youth Art Exhibit opened Friday, Feb. 24. The annual art exhibit showcases artwork from high school and middle school students.

The free exhibit will be open to the public through Mar. 16 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center. Awards will be given to students in various categories. The City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County will also purchase several pieces to become a part of their permanent public art collection.

