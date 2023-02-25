Open in App
Summerville, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws running ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption promotion

By Sophie Brams,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E7mQT_0kzDAlia00

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Dorchester Paws is running a week-long promotion in an effort to encourage pet adoptions.

The shelter said an increase in owner surrenders and lost pets means they currently cannot house any more dogs.

“To date, over 540 animals have entered the shelter this year,” Marketing and Development Director Danielle Zuck said. “The shelter staff is doing everything they can to humanely care for all the animals but needs the community support to foster adult dogs and lost pets that they find, more than ever.”

Until March 1, all adoption fees for adult dogs will be “name your own price,” meaning adopters can pay whatever they want. There are currently 55 dogs adoptable dogs at the shelter or who are in foster care, according to the shelter.

Dorchester Paws seeking to reunite lost pets with owners

All adoptions come with a free health exam waiver, 30 days of pet insurance, and a free week of virtual training. The pets are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, heartworm tested, microchipped, on monthly preventative, and vetted.

Those interested in meeting a dog in foster care should email adopt@dorchesterpaws.org to set up a meet and greet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Summerville, SC newsLocal Summerville, SC
Summerville family wants to be paid for damage from garbage truck fire
Summerville, SC2 days ago
Summerville residents concerned about a forthcoming homeless shelter
Summerville, SC3 days ago
Smell the Azaleas – Celebrate the 50th Flowertown Festival (Summerville, SC) – March 31 – April 2, 2023
Summerville, SC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Firefighters locate missing pets after West Ashley apartment fire
Charleston, SC6 hours ago
Baby squirrels saved by Charleston Police Department Thursday
Charleston, SC22 hours ago
Charleston Animal Society breaks Guinness World Record
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Allison Smith, Founder & Owner of Glazed Gourmet Doughnuts, Dies in Car Accident
North Charleston, SC7 hours ago
After 41 years, South Carolina family still holds out hope for finding missing man
Charleston, SC7 hours ago
Charleston Animal Society’s VAX-A-PALOOZA Sets World Record in North Charleston
North Charleston, SC4 days ago
Former Seacoast student ministry leader accused of assaulting underage girls
North Charleston, SC6 hours ago
Combating pesky pollen in Charleston this season
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Police respond to West Ashley shooting
Charleston, SC22 hours ago
Newly re-opened Folly Beach Fishing Pier celebrated with dedication ceremony
Folly Beach, SC2 days ago
NCPD partners with local businesses to support victims of hate crimes
North Charleston, SC1 day ago
Blotter: What happens in the dark
Charleston, SC2 days ago
North Charleston breaks ground on new recreational center
North Charleston, SC2 days ago
1 hospitalized after Beaufort Co. shooting
Bluffton, SC1 day ago
2 victims identified in fatal collision on Dorchester Road: Coroner
North Charleston, SC7 hours ago
Walterboro store clerk picks out $100K winning lottery ticket for customer
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
SC alligator covered in pollen gives us an idea of how this early season is going
Moncks Corner, SC3 days ago
Charleston Wine Festivals Hosting Spring Wine Festival on April 22nd
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Spectators react to Murdaugh verdict: ‘I am really proud of my state’
Walterboro, SC13 hours ago
Pitbull to perform at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park in May
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Charleston wants feedback on plan to reduce hazards
Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Old Martschink Building on Cumberland Street (Historic Charleston, SC) to undergo state of the art renovation
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Police: 1 dead in shooting at Charleston apartment complex
Charleston, SC7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy