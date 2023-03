Looper

Ant-Man 3's David Dastmalchian Thinks Veb Has A Lot To Offer Any Marvel Team By Shane O'Neill, 6 days ago

By Shane O'Neill, 6 days ago

Director Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is here, and for the most part, it's not doing so hot. Specifically, when it comes to ...