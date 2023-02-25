Open in App
Placerville, CA
CBS Sacramento

Low elevation snow calls for chain controls as soon as Placerville for Sierra travelers Friday

By Madisen Keavy,

7 days ago

Low elevation snow calls for chain controls in the foothills 02:08

PLACERVILLE -- Drivers headed towards South Lake Tahoe on Highway 50 stopped in Placerville to put chains on Friday, as low elevation snow made road conditions slick and icy.

Low-elevation snow fell in the region Friday, with snow showers set to linger into Saturday for the Sierra.

With the low snow, Placerville drivers without four-wheel drive had to pull off the roadway to put chains on — some with the help of their passengers or friendly strangers. One family headed toward South Lake Tahoe was prepared with chains but didn't expect to see chain controls start as low as Placerville.

"More or less, once a year, it snows in Placerville," said James Webb, a Placerville resident.

This year, the snowfall was more than a dusting. As of Friday afternoon, Placerville police put out a warning for drivers on social media to limit non-essential travel due to slippery conditions and snow accumulation.

"Before you know it, you could be driving in it and hit ice," said Pollock Pines resident Matt Dreisbach.

Dreisbach said he went into a ravine Thursday night after another vehicle on the highway hydroplaned and hit his car. He said that alone was enough to keep him off the roads. He walked to complete errands Friday before conditions got any worse.

Friday, Placerville experienced traffic jams due to snow as conditions on the roads were slippery due to melted or accumulated snow.

Traffic on Highway 50 moved slowly during the afternoon, especially in the westbound lanes. There was a temporary closure on the same day due to a commercial truck fire in Meyers. No one was injured.

