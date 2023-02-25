Open in App
Montclair, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Group works to preserve history of first home in Montclair owned by freed Black man

By News 12 Staff,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7SxE_0kzD9SK300

A piece of Montclair’s history was nearly scrubbed away by investors until a local group stepped in to save it.

A small home tucked away between two larger houses is filled with history and holds the story of the first freed Black man to own a home in Montclair.

“The actual original house was the back part of the home and then this front part was added on…James Howe…as far as we know was born and raised in Montclair. His family was here for generations and served under the family of the Crane's,” says Kimberly Latortue, of the Friends of the Howe House. “Nathaniel Crane freed James Howe, who was a former slave, in 1817. And then in 1831, in his will, left James Howe with the land and the property.”

This made Howe the first formerly enslaved Black man to own a home in Montclair - uncommon in the 1800s.

“The house was known as the Freed Slave House, so that tells you that there was still slavery happening,” says Latortue. “That was just something to achieve or a great achievement and represented a possibility of homeownership for other African Americans in the community and I think it honestly paved the way.”

Several other African Americans build homes around the Howe House, forming Montclair’s first Black community.

But all of this history was in danger of being torn down when the Howe House was recently listed for sale.

“As a piece of Montclair's African American History, we were really concerned that if an investor purchased the home, it would be demolished…we'd lose that piece of history,” Latortue says.

The Friends of Howe House was formed seven months ago and bought the home. The group plans to restore the inside of the house to look like it did in the 1800s. They also hope to share its history with the community.

“Hopefully using it as an educational center, a museum that commemorates African American history, as well as James Howe,” Latortue says.

The Howe House will open its doors to the community in the coming years. Donations can be made HERE .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘Quarter Rican’ explores growing up in Hoboken and the city’s changing nature
Hoboken, NJ1 day ago
Community town hall in Brooklyn focuses on Good Cause Eviction Bill
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Social worker dedicates her life to the safety of Brooklyn children
Brooklyn, NY8 hours ago
Global financial literacy program inspired by Jay-Z album looks to inspire teens
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
Pearl River girl who had stroke to participate in this weekend's Penguin Plunge fundraiser
Pearl River, NY1 day ago
Haitian woman, director of Bronx homeless shelters, aims to help migrants have the right resources
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Main Street New Jersey: Scouring Scotch Plains and its best businesses
Scotch Plains, NJ9 hours ago
'Live their best lives:' Abandoned Eastchester convent to be converted into housing for people with autism
Eastchester, NY2 days ago
2 Bridgeport students head to West Hartford for Connecticut Spelling Bee
Bridgeport, CT8 hours ago
City Council tackling spike in e-bike-related fires in NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Headlines: Newburgh bus stabbing, Operation Final Blow, senior living complex fire
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
New City restaurant owner back making pizza where it all began for him as a teen
New City, NY1 day ago
Charges downgraded for Brooklyn man accused in Glen Cove Mansion shooting
Brooklyn, NY5 hours ago
Rockland community members, lawmakers call on Thruway Authority to put up sound barriers
West Nyack, NY22 hours ago
Drone helps Clarkstown PD find missing teen with autism
Clarkstown, NY4 hours ago
Orange County DA: Man faces 10 years for Newburgh bus stabbing
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Opponents protest Penn Station revitalization proposal
Manhattan, NY6 hours ago
NY man gets 40 years in prison for killing Stamford jeweler during robbery
Stamford, NY1 day ago
Mayor Adams lays out mental health blueprint for NYC
New York City, NY1 day ago
Suspect in stabbing aboard NJ Transit bus wanted by police
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Parents, providers, and council members join to introduce child care bill
New York City, NY1 day ago
11-year-old Perth Amboy stabbing victim released from hospital; says school isn’t safe
Perth Amboy, NJ1 day ago
Tony winner to perform at White Plains Performing Arts Center this weekend
White Plains, NY1 day ago
Search continues for suspects in Paterson shooting of NJ state trooper
Paterson, NJ11 hours ago
Columbia study links Open Streets program to noise complaints
New York City, NY1 day ago
Police: 4 men from NYC arrested for AT&T robbery in Monroe
Monroe, NY1 day ago
Officials: Baldwin building fire displaces 20 people, destroys 4 businesses
Baldwin, NY1 day ago
NYPD arrests man in connection to Morris Avenue fire
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy