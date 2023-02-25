Open in App
New Brunswick, NJ
News 12

‘Giselle,’ a ballet about love and deceit, to be performed at New Brunswick PAC

By News 12 Staff,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GqrqX_0kzD9RRK00

Romance, deceit, death - all the elements of a dramatic love story will be on stage in New Jersey with the performance of the classic ballet "Giselle." The American Repertory Ballet will be performing the romantic tragedy at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

The ballet is the story of Giselle, a peasant girl, and Albrecht, an aristocrat in disguise who is about to marry someone else. Giselle falls in love with Albrecht and then is heartbroken to find out his true identity. The roles are played by Ryoko Tanaka and Aldeir Monteiro.

"It’s been challenging for me to understand the role very well, and to tell the story of how meaningful this ballet is,” Tanaka says.

“Halfway through, he starts to have true feelings for her. And then there’s the whole conflict. To know his life, his actual life and his pretend life,” Monteiro says.

This production is co-choreographed by the American Repertory Ballet’s artistic director, Ethan Stiefel and the Danish choreographer, Johan Kobborg.

“I think whether someone has experienced it going through it themselves, or witnessed somebody or has had a friend, there's people who are betrothed to somebody but then all of a sudden find their heart taken by someone else,” Stiefel says.

“’Giselle’ is about love that is not really accepted. And I think even today in society, there's segments of society where love is not really as free as it should be,” Kobborg says.

He believes this is what keeps this ballet, first performed more than 180 years ago, relevant today.

"Giselle" will be on stage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center from March 3 through March 5. Ticket information can be found HERE .

