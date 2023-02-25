Farmerville man accused of stealing vehicle; arrested in Ouachita Parish

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Authorities have confirmed that a Farmerville man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen vehicle parked at the Circle K gas station on Garrett Road in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 42-year-old James. B. Adkins was observed entering the vehicle and he was immediately taken into custody by deputies.

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Union Parish. Once deputies advised Adkins of his Miranda Rights, he allegedly advised authorities that he paid the owner of the vehicle $40 to use the car for a few days and he did not steal the car.

The suspect was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

