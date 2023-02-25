Open in App
Monroe, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Farmerville man accused of stealing vehicle; arrested in Ouachita Parish

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyCX4_0kzD7wxp00

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Authorities have confirmed that a Farmerville man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a vehicle.

On Wednesday, February 23, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a stolen vehicle parked at the Circle K gas station on Garrett Road in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 42-year-old James. B. Adkins was observed entering the vehicle and he was immediately taken into custody by deputies.

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for second-degree rape

Authorities confirmed that the vehicle was stolen out of Union Parish. Once deputies advised Adkins of his Miranda Rights, he allegedly advised authorities that he paid the owner of the vehicle $40 to use the car for a few days and he did not steal the car.

The suspect was arrested and charged with Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Monroe, LA newsLocal Monroe, LA
Monroe man with existing warrants pursued by deputies after failing to use turn signal
Monroe, LA21 hours ago
Monroe man arrested after threatening officer with firearm during Renaissance parade
Monroe, LA23 hours ago
Man arrested with fake check
Ruston, LA15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Monroe man accused of kidnapping four-year-old boy while walking with his parents; arrested
Monroe, LA22 hours ago
Traffic stop lands Monroe man in federal prison for nearly 4 years for firearm charges, officials announce
Monroe, LA1 day ago
“Why did they take my son?”; Monroe mother pleads for help in locating son’s suspected killers
Monroe, LA1 day ago
West Monroe man sentenced to prison for multiple drug trafficking charges
West Monroe, LA2 days ago
MISSING PERSON: Missing 12-year-old Union Parish juvenile located safe
Bernice, LA1 day ago
West Monroe narrows search for new police chief
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Man charged with burglary arrested near scene
Ruston, LA3 days ago
Monroe man sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for drug and firearm offenses
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Man allegedly attempts fraud at accident scene
Ruston, LA2 days ago
El Dorado man accused of rape, kidnapping, and more
El Dorado, AR2 days ago
Richwood man accused of rape; victim was a minor
Richwood, LA2 days ago
73-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Theft of Over $280K Worth of Timber
Columbia, LA3 days ago
Police arrest three juvenile suspects in West Monroe murder
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Claiborne Parish man accuses Homer police of excessive force
Homer, LA4 days ago
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury for Drug Trafficking Involving Large Amounts of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack
West Monroe, LA1 day ago
Louisiana man accused in attack on Southern University campus that left one victim with seizures
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Three juveniles arrested by West Monroe Police Department in connection to murder investigation
West Monroe, LA4 days ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public in Locating Missing Teen Runaway
Monroe, LA2 days ago
Louisiana man arrested after chase through multiple Mississippi cities
Brandon, MS3 days ago
Louisiana man dies in Miss. wreck after vehicle crashes into trees, catches fire
Monroe, LA3 days ago
17-year-old juvenile arrested following an investigation of the Honeysuckle Drive drive-by shooting
West Monroe, LA7 days ago
Sally Beauty shoplifting call leads to drug bust at Woodspring Suites in West Monroe
West Monroe, LA7 days ago
Monroe Fire’s District Chief, Roosevelt Bingham, retires after 31 years of service
Monroe, LA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy