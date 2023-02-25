Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

Video: Russell Westbrook Gets Shots Up In Crypto.com Arena Hours Before Clippers Debut

By Nico Martinez,

7 days ago

Russ gets to the gym early hours before first Clippers game.

Hours before tip-off in Los Angeles on Friday, there is a growing sense of nervousness among Clipper Nation. While the team sits comfortably above the play-in line, tonight marks the first game of the Russell Westbrook era and everybody is dying to see how it goes.

Unsurprisingly, Westbrook actually arrived on the court early and was filmed getting some shots up before his big debut game.

For anyone that knows or has followed Westbrook, it won't be a surprise that he's the first one on the court. Say what you want about his flaws as a player and teammate, but his work ethic is legit and he's always going to give 100% when he steps on the court.

Paul George Convinced The Clippers To Sign No. 0

Interestingly, the Clippers weren't keen on making a run for Westbrook and that makes sense given how his tenure with the Lakers ended. It was Paul George who campaigned heavily for Russ, and it was ultimately his voice in the end that convinced the Clips to go all-in on the former MVP .

“The Clippers are pretty much admitting that Paul George drove this decision,” an NBA Insider said of the Clippers signing Westbrook. “And from what I understand, they were internally against it at the start. Paul pushed for it publicly and privately. Kawhi supported it. And they looked more into it, and they were like, ‘Well, there are some things he could potentially help us with.’”

We already know what Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are capable of when healthy. Together, they form one of the best two-way wing tandems in basketball and they are led by one of the most well-respected coaches in the business.

And yet, for all their talent, the Clippers have yet to win anything meaningful. Year after year, something gets in the way and they fall short of their goals.

This year, they are hoping for all of that to change -- but it remains to be seen if Westbrook will help or hurt that endeavor. For now, all we can do is watch and wait to see how it all plays out.

