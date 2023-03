WAFB

No. 15 LSU run-rules Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in 5 innings By Spencer Chrisman, 6 days ago

By Spencer Chrisman, 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU continues their hot streak to start the 2023 season as they stayed undefeated beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi ...