Bishop's impressive first season in Class 4A ends with regional semifinal loss to Boerne

KINGSVILLE — Bishop and Boerne stood toe-to-toe for most of the first half during Friday's Region IV-4A semifinal at the Steinke Physical Education Center at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

But what transpired in the second half was the difference in determining who was moving on to Saturday's regional final.

The No. 2 Greyhounds erupted for 32 points in the final two quarters and outscored the Badgers by 24 to capture a 51-19 victory.

Bishop's impressive first season in Class 4A came to an end, and so did its 16-game winning streak. It was the first loss for the District 31-4A champion Badgers since Dec. 28.

Bishop concludes its season at 35-5, eclipsing last season’s win total by three games. Boerne advances to the regional final to play the Beeville-Fredericksburg winner at 3 p.m. Saturday back at the Steinke Physical Education Center.

Friday’s highlights

Bishop opened the game executing its game plan of stopping Boerne from establishing its inside game. The Badgers were successful in the opening minutes by jumping out to a 5-0 lead and trailed the Greyhounds by three points after the first quarter. Boerne, however, responded by making a barrage 3-pointers. The Greyhounds pulled away from a close first quarter by connecting on three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with seven for the game. Boerne's defense went to work by limiting the Badgers to four points in the second quarter and eight in the second half. The Greyhounds put the game out of reach with 32 second half points.

Friday’s stars

Boerne's Abby Smith led all scorers with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Ava Salinas led Bishop with six points and Logan Borchardt and Marlene Ledezma combined for seven.

What the coaches said

Bishop coach Sherry Luna on the Badgers reaching the regional tournament in their first 4A season: “We had to bond as a team and come together as one to meet our goals. When you go out and lose six seniors at the state level and you only have a couple who are returning, you’re starting from scratch. The girls all bought into our program, and did it what it took to be successful.”

What the players said

Bishop freshman Ava Salinas on looking ahead to next season: " This season is going to help us build a lot. It's going to make us hungrier and hungrier, and now we want to go even further next year. It gives us a lot of motivation knowing people didn't think we would be where we are, but we showed that we were better."

Up next

Boerne vs. Fredericksburg in a Region IV-4A final matchup, 3 p.m. Saturday, Steinke Physical Education Center at Texas A&M-Kingsville.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Bishop's impressive first season in Class 4A ends with regional semifinal loss to Boerne