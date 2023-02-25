Gervonta Davis sued for alleged battery incident with parking lot attendant

According to TMZ Sports, the alleged victim, Arturo Jimenez, claims Davis punched him in the chest during a heated altercation at a parking garage in New York City. Davis allegedly asked the parking attendant for the keys to the boxer’s car. Davis had already asked another attendant to get the car, which Jimenez did not know. Davis apparently grew upset and punched Jimenez in the chest. Jimenez’s coworker took Jimenez into their office to keep him safe from Davis, who allegedly was shouting and cursing at them.
Davis allegedly refused to pay his parking fee but eventually relented.
In his lawsuit, Jimenez says he suffered injuries as a result of the incident. He reported the incident to the New York Police Department the following day.
In addition to this matter, Davis has other pending legal issues.
Comments / 0