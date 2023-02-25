Gervonta Davis sued for alleged battery incident with parking lot attendant

Gervonta Davis made headlines for a major announcement on Friday, but he also made headlines for a different reason.

Davis and Ryan Garcia finalized a deal to fight on April 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The heavily-anticipated fight will bring together two undefeated boxers at a catchweight.

The same day the two fighters announced the news, TMZ Sports reported that Davis is being sued by a parking attendant over an alleged battery incident from March 2022.

According to TMZ Sports, the alleged victim, Arturo Jimenez, claims Davis punched him in the chest during a heated altercation at a parking garage in New York City. Davis allegedly asked the parking attendant for the keys to the boxer’s car. Davis had already asked another attendant to get the car, which Jimenez did not know. Davis apparently grew upset and punched Jimenez in the chest. Jimenez’s coworker took Jimenez into their office to keep him safe from Davis, who allegedly was shouting and cursing at them.

Davis allegedly refused to pay his parking fee but eventually relented.

In his lawsuit, Jimenez says he suffered injuries as a result of the incident. He reported the incident to the New York Police Department the following day.

In addition to this matter, Davis has other pending legal issues.

The 28-year-old boxer was arraigned Thursday over an alleged domestic violence incident from December 2022. He also pleaded guilty earlier this month to four charges related to a hit-and-run case from 2022 .

Additionally, in February 2020, Davis was captured on video getting physical with his baby mama Andretta Smothers at a celebrity basketball event in Miami.

