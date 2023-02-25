Open in App
Dana, IN
The Associated Press

Indiana sheriff's deputy shot amid car chase from Illinois

6 days ago

DANA, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday evening, police said.

A Vermillion County deputy was shot while law enforcement officers were involved in a car chase that started in Illinois, Sgt. Matt Ames of the Indiana State Police said.

The shooting occurred near Dana, Indiana, a community north of Terre Haute near the Illinois state line, Ames said.

The medical condition of the wounded deputy was not immediately clear. Ames said the deputy was being transported to a hospital.

A suspect was in custody, Ames said.

