'A healing step': University of Idaho will demolish house where 4 students were fatally stabbed

The house where four University of Idaho students were fatally stabbed will be demolished.

In a statement on the school's website , president Scott Green said Friday that a decision to demolish the house near the campus was made after its owner "offered" to give the house to the university

"This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed. Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene," Green said. "We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."

The house will be razed sometime this semester, according to the university. Demolition of the house comes more than three months after students Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20 , were killed in the Nov. 13 attack in Moscow, Idaho, that caused panic, confusion and frustration in the small college town.

Authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger , a former doctoral student in the criminal justice and criminology department at Washington State University in Pullman, about 10 miles away.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and a count of felony burglary for entering the house with intent to commit murder. Each of the students was stabbed while sleeping.

Kohberger became the prime suspect through a combination of DNA evidence left on a large knife sheath found at the scene, trash collected from his parents' Pennsylvania home, surveillance video, cellphone records and license-plate readers that tracked his car on a cross-country drive, authorities say.

DNA ON KNIFE SHEATH LINKS SUSPECT: Roommate saw masked man, police say in Idaho student stabbings arrest documents

A MYSTERY, NO LEADS, THEN A BIG BREAK: ​​​​ A timeline of the Idaho student murders investigation

The slain students' multi-story rental home on King Street became a key focus of the killings. Investigators collected more than 100 pieces of evidence and took thousands of photographs and multiple 3-D scans as part of its probe.

Kohberger's phone had been tracked near the house at least 12 times in the six months before the attack, authorities say, and the suspect may have returned to the crime scene hours after the killings. His DNA was also found at the house, authorities said.

MURDER ON CAMPUS: Students go back to school in Idaho with killings still fresh on their minds

'A PERFECT CASE STUDY': How advances in tech allowed Idaho police to unravel mysterious student killings

Friday's announcement also came more than a month after students returned to school for the spring semester . The university will also memorialize the four students with scholarship funds and an on-campus memorial.

Early planning is underway for a "healing garden and memorial," which Green said will be "a place of remembrance of other students we have lost and a place of healing for those left behind." A committee is developing a plan for the garden.

Also, the university said that scholarships have been established in the names of three of the four students, and work is underway to finalize the fourth scholarship.

"Sometimes it is hard to see beyond this tragedy. But the selfless acts, the deep engagement and loving support of our entire Vandal Family reminds me that there is so much good in the world," said Green in his statement. "We will never forget Xana, Ethan, Madison and Kaylee."

Kohberger, who waived his right to a speedy trial last month, is scheduled to have a preliminary court hearing in June where a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'A healing step': University of Idaho will demolish house where 4 students were fatally stabbed