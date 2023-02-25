Open in App
Alabama State
CBS 42

2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest winners announced

By Isaac Goffin,

6 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the winners of the 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest on Friday.

The winners of the contest can be found here . The categories are listed below:

  • Alabama State Parks
  • Birds
  • Wildlife
  • Cold-blooded Critters
  • Bugs and Butterflies
  • Sweet Home Alabama
  • Nature-based Recreation
  • Shoots and Roots
  • Scenic
  • Young Photographers

“The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographer’s paradise,” ADCNR Commissioner Chris Blankenship said in a release. “From the north Alabama mountains to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state. Congrats to all of the winners!”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

