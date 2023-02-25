Open in App
Pima County, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Mt. Lemmon now open with no restrictions

By Bivian Contreras,

6 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department notifies the public that the road to Mt. Lemmon is now open.

It is open to all vehicles with no restrictions.

PCSD advises drivers to watch out for ice as crews continue to work on repairs.

Information on the road closure can be found on their hotline (520) 547-7510.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9 . Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

