Mt. Lemmon now open with no restrictions

The Pima County Sheriff's Department notifies the public that the road to Mt. Lemmon is now open.

It is open to all vehicles with no restrictions.

PCSD advises drivers to watch out for ice as crews continue to work on repairs.

Information on the road closure can be found on their hotline (520) 547-7510.

