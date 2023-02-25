UPDATE: Weekend searches for Kyle Doan canceled due to weather

UPDATE - Searches that were previously planned to take place this Saturday and Sunday have been canceled due to inclement weather, according to organizers.

ORIGINAL STORY - Despite the forecast and rain at the end of this week, family and volunteers are going to continue searching for 5-year-old Kyle Doan.

Kyle went missing during the storms in early January. He was swept away by flood waters on his way to school in San Miguel.

A search took place earlier this week in San Marcos Creek.

On Saturday and Sunday, a group of volunteers and Kyle's family will be out again searching in San Miguel.

Organizers say they are in need of heavy machinery and encourage volunteers to bring chainsaws or shovels, calling them "vital" for the search.