Fitness influencer Jesse James West visits Billings to highlight mental health

BILLINGS - Depression is a highly prevalent mental-health illness, and Billings is the most depressed city in the country, according to the CDC.

On Friday, one big social media star visited Billings to help raise awareness about depression.

Jesse James West, a New Jersey native, is a well-known fitness influencer with 740,000 followers on Instagram . On Friday, he took a break from his day-to-day life to try to make a difference in Billings.

"My goal is to come to Billings and discover why it's ranked #1 in depression amongst all of the United States and spread that message, spread positivity in the town and overall, just open the conversation about mental health," West said on Friday.

In addition to the high rate of depression, Billings has a suicide rate among the top three nationwide, according to local experts. West is hoping his social media reach can help start a conversation outside of his normal content.

"I always watched people growing up on social media and saw the impact that they had and thought to myself that I hope one day that I can do something like that. I hope that I can inspire people through my hard work and through my dedication and trying to better myself," said West.

West’s day included a ride along with Billings police to see what they face day to day, but it started at the Billings Crisis Center.

The center's director, MarCee Neary, knows he has an opportunity to highlight the effects of depression to a larger audience.

"I think he can be that motivating factor. Hopefully, that will get others' awareness, get their attention and I think he’ll probably capture an audience that doesn’t expect Jesse to focus on depression," she said.

During his visit, West acknowledged he has struggled with mental health himself.

"We’re in the public eye. I’m very grateful for that. You know sleep in the bed you make, but it’s a lot of pressure dealing with millions of people’s opinions. You have to be very strong-minded, and some people aren’t, and that’s what you see hidden... There are so many people online that try to make their lives look perfect. Even though mine may look perfect at times, I’m trying my best to be transparent, like 'hey guys, my life looks perfect, but this is a highlight heel. This is the real stuff, I struggle too, I’m just like you,'" West said.