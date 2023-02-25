Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Fitness influencer Jesse James West visits Billings to highlight mental health

By Phil Van Pelt,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGR0T_0kzCzfWu00

BILLINGS - Depression is a highly prevalent mental-health illness, and Billings is the most depressed city in the country, according to the CDC.

On Friday, one big social media star visited Billings to help raise awareness about depression.

Jesse James West, a New Jersey native, is a well-known fitness influencer with 740,000 followers on Instagram . On Friday, he took a break from his day-to-day life to try to make a difference in Billings.

"My goal is to come to Billings and discover why it's ranked #1 in depression amongst all of the United States and spread that message, spread positivity in the town and overall, just open the conversation about mental health," West said on Friday.

In addition to the high rate of depression, Billings has a suicide rate among the top three nationwide, according to local experts. West is hoping his social media reach can help start a conversation outside of his normal content.

"I always watched people growing up on social media and saw the impact that they had and thought to myself that I hope one day that I can do something like that. I hope that I can inspire people through my hard work and through my dedication and trying to better myself," said West.

West’s day included a ride along with Billings police to see what they face day to day, but it started at the Billings Crisis Center.

The center's director, MarCee Neary, knows he has an opportunity to highlight the effects of depression to a larger audience.

"I think he can be that motivating factor. Hopefully, that will get others' awareness, get their attention and I think he’ll probably capture an audience that doesn’t expect Jesse to focus on depression," she said.

During his visit, West acknowledged he has struggled with mental health himself.

"We’re in the public eye. I’m very grateful for that. You know sleep in the bed you make, but it’s a lot of pressure dealing with millions of people’s opinions. You have to be very strong-minded, and some people aren’t, and that’s what you see hidden... There are so many people online that try to make their lives look perfect. Even though mine may look perfect at times, I’m trying my best to be transparent, like 'hey guys, my life looks perfect, but this is a highlight heel. This is the real stuff, I struggle too, I’m just like you,'" West said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Billings, MT newsLocal Billings, MT
Make Billings beautiful: Grants available for artists
Billings, MT23 hours ago
What makes it Sassy?
Billings, MT10 hours ago
Students at Billings West march together as Special Olympics Unified school
Billings, MT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elevating Black Voices: Yolawnda Henry on career, inclusion in Billings
Billings, MT5 days ago
Orchard Elementary teacher honored by 'One Class at a Time'
Billings, MT13 hours ago
Rising Artists: Laurel quick-draw queen focused on bright future
Laurel, MT5 days ago
Convention center on Billings West End set to open this year
Billings, MT23 hours ago
Employees at five Montana papers ordered to take unpaid furloughs
Butte, MT1 day ago
Hundreds in Billings face homelessness as pandemic-era housing aid expires
Billings, MT2 days ago
Family identifies Billings homicide victim
Billings, MT23 hours ago
Magnet for crime: Billings police form plan to patrol popular bar
Billings, MT4 days ago
3 miners seriously injured at Signal Peak Energy near Roundup
Roundup, MT2 days ago
Gianforte urges passage of $100M disaster fund at Billings stop
Billings, MT2 days ago
City rezones land for planned housing in west Billings
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry through Saturday - cold and snow Monday
Billings, MT1 day ago
Billings officials rebrand 'Trash for Trees' program due to misuse
Billings, MT3 days ago
Calving season in Montana made difficult by extreme winter weather
Billings, MT7 days ago
'Prayers for the family': Roundup worried about 3 workers injured at coal mine
Roundup, MT1 day ago
Laurel fire chief steps down amid frustration with mayor
Laurel, MT1 day ago
Lawsuit filed against Billings bar after February fatal shooting
Billings, MT3 days ago
Billings business owner reacts to new police department surveillance database
Billings, MT3 days ago
Law-enforcement officials vow to curb gun violence in Montana
Billings, MT2 days ago
Village Inn building demolished in Billings
Billings, MT1 day ago
Death of Billings woman investigated as homicide
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Here is the timing of wind and showers
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather:Cool, dry week ahead - turning colder next week
Billings, MT4 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Seasonal temperatures today, Colder tomorrow
Billings, MT3 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Scattered showers highlight the early work week
Billings, MT5 days ago
UPDATE: Billings police locate missing woman after possible abduction
Billings, MT6 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy today, Snow coming Sunday into Monday
Billings, MT13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy