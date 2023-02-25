Summit aims to strengthen relationship between police, Aiken community

Building relationships is the goal of the Police and Community Engagement summit.

The summit, held at least twice a year, uses discussions to develop positive relationships . Friday's session covered police response to resistance, a firearms training simulator, how to respond to trauma and the steps of a simple traffic stop.

The summit has been held locally since 2015.

During the course of the summit, community members shared their thoughts on how to properly arrest someone during a traffic stop, how to police certain situations and how the community views law enforcement.

During the discussion on response to resistance Aiken Department of Public Safety Sgt. Joe O’Connor discussed the steps police take when they are trying to make an arrest, traffic stop or think someone may or may not be suspicious.

O'Connor said in order to deescalate the situation or respond to someone who is being resistant, police will start by giving verbal directions.

He said each situation is different, but if

if someone begins to use physical force, physical methods are used to make people comply and deadly force is used as final resort.

Dominique Simpkins, who works with children and parents, came to the event because she wanted to find a way to better serve her community. In terms of resistance, she said people have to understand that sometimes force must be used , but people have to respond in ways so it won't be used.

“It is important to teach others about that, so when they come in contact with law enforcement they are just being compliant,” Simpkins said.

O'Connor said the department's policy is if excessive force is used, it is taken seriously and goes through the chain of command.

“We don’t play with that because it makes us all look bad,” he said.

Local pastor Chris Wyatt said he came to the summit to learn what people can do during certain interactions with police.

Aiken resident Kim Bush originally came to learn about firearms training, but after realizing it was more about police relations with the community, she felt more informed.

“There is so much controversy about police now and seeing this and hearing what they had to say, the transparency and all the training that they get," she said. “I think it is important for people to know.”

Chris Herndon, with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health , said he wanted to interact with law enforcement, while building community relationships.

“There is a miscommunication between law enforcement and the community,” Herndon said. “We definitely have to bridge that gap so that we can have those conversations even though they may be difficult.”

ADPS Community Services Coordinator Cynthia Mitchell said the goal of the summit was to figure out the mistrust and miscommunication between the community and law enforcement.

“Just trying to break barriers in what separates the community and law enforcement,” Mitchell said.

Another session is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at 240 DuPont Drive and those interested can call 803-642-7780 or can register by going to savemeaseat.com.