Streetsboro, OH
WKBN

Flauto’s outside game lifts Ursuline by Streetsboro

By Vince Pellegrini,

6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Flauto connected on six three-pointers in Ursuline’s 61-28 victory over Streetsboro in the sectional championship game. Flauto led the Fighting Irish with 20 points.

Jayden Payne added 14 points for Ursuline as well.

The Irish (21-2) will play against Edgewood (15-9) next week in the districts.

Micah Schuster, Joey Hoffman, Jack Batten and Jackson Gula all contributed six points for the Rockets.

Streetsboro ended their season with an 8-16 record.

