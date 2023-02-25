Flauto’s outside game lifts Ursuline by Streetsboro

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vinny Flauto connected on six three-pointers in Ursuline’s 61-28 victory over Streetsboro in the sectional championship game. Flauto led the Fighting Irish with 20 points.
Jayden Payne added 14 points for Ursuline as well. Watch: Southeast vs. Brookfield Boys Basketball
The Irish (21-2) will play against Edgewood (15-9) next week in the districts.
Micah Schuster, Joey Hoffman, Jack Batten and Jackson Gula all contributed six points for the Rockets.
Streetsboro ended their season with an 8-16 record. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0