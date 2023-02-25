Open in App
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

15-year-old arrested for video showing him firing gun out of vehicle

By Kerry Mannix,

7 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested a 15-year-old male who was seen in a post on social media firing a gun from a vehicle.

EPPD's Gang Unit identified the juvenile and took him into custody at a traffic stop when they found him as a passenger in a vehicle and in possession of a gun.

The teen was referred to the Juvenile Probation Department for charges related to Deadly Conduct and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

This comes just days after a 17-year-old was arrested for firing a gun out of a vehicle, seen in a viral video.

EPPD is asking the community to immediately report any social media posts of similar nature and asks the community not to share them further on social media.

