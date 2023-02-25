Open in App
Honolulu County, HI
KHON2

City program offers free removal of unwanted vehicles

By Elizabeth Ramos,

6 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Customer Services is urging residents to take advantage of the city’s free removal of unwanted vehicles offer.

The department said that its Motor Vehicle Control Branch has had a 65% decrease over the past three years in the use of its free Junk Vehicle Program.

The program is intended to reduce the number of abandoned vehicles on Oahu because, for every five unwanted vehicles, one of them ends up dumped on public roadways and curbside, according to CSD.

Kim Hashiro, director of the city’s CSD said “We really need residents to maximize use of the city’s free service to collect unwanted vehicles… Abandoning a vehicle on public roadways is not only illegal, it’s also unsightly and unnecessary.”

The process for the city’s free Junk Vehicle Program includes the completion of forms for vehicle surrendering and the turning in of the vehicle’s license plates, registration and title to a satellite city hall. The vehicle must also be free of trash, tow truck accessible and have at least two inflated tires for towing purposes.

The department also said that surrendering a vehicle to the city will not relieve the owner of any financial responsibility such as liens, criminal charges or citations.

For more information, click here.

