Opinion: Promises won't stop Tijuana sewage spills or San Diego beach closures. We're sick of them.

Signs frequently warn beachgoers in Imperial Beach of high bacteria levels in the waterwhich is often due to sewage from Tijuana. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

The politicians and government bureaucrats who have long depicted the continual flow of untreated sewage — from broken infrastructure in Tijuana to San Diego area beaches — as a knotty, difficult problem have one big thing cutting against their characterizations: the whole of human history. Ancient civilizations of Greek, Roman, Persian, Indian and Chinese people created basic, effective sewage systems, and progress has continued for centuries. The flush toilet was patented in London in the 18th century. Both Chicago and New York rapidly improved their sewage systems in response to local crises in the 19th century. The engineering challenges are not complex. What’s required is resolve and money. Yet local sewage-related beach closures are more common than they’ve been in years.

That context is essential to analyzing this week’s highly anticipated news of the settlement of a lawsuit filed by the cities of Imperial Beach and Chula Vista and the Port of San Diego against the U.S. government’s section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, the binational agency with responsibility for border water issues. Filed in 2018 , the lawsuit alleged the water commission had blatantly violated the federal Clean Water Act by not stopping or at least curtailing vast amounts of sewage, industrial waste, pesticides and trash that have poured into the Tijuana River for decades. After the pollution reaches the Pacific Ocean, much of it flows north and fouls the U.S. coast.

Yes, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista and the Port deserve credit for calling attention to this fiasco five years ago. The decisions by the city of San Diego, the county and the state to not join in the litigation gave it a David vs. Goliath quality and deprived it of the heft — and national attention — that it deserved.

Yet it is because a shared commitment to address this problem has always been step one that the “concessions” the U.S. government agreed to in settling the lawsuit should be viewed as what they really are: steps a competent government would have taken long ago. The list includes working with Mexican officials to better maintain an earthen berm in the Tijuana River to limit sewage-tainted water from reaching U.S. shores when it’s not raining; regularly cleaning basin intakes to prevent clogs in the pumping system; and doing a better job of notifying the Border Patrol when its agents face particular health risks because of contamination in the border canyons they monitor. The need for such steps was punctuated by the last line of Union-Tribune reporter Joshua Emerson Smith’s story on the settlement, which noted that beach closures due to sewage spills “have now reached their highest level in at least a decade.” When Dan Malcolm, Imperial Beach’s appointee to the commission overseeing the Port of San Diego, called the settlement a “victory ... for the environment, the residents of Imperial Beach and South County, and anyone who wants to spend a day at the beach without fear for their health,” his declaration was strangely overdue and premature. Talk is cheap when results are needed.

That said, it’s also true that the lawsuit has galvanized action to date. In its wake, members of the local congressional delegation secured $300 million in federal funding in late 2019, with the primary goal of more than doubling the capacity of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats sewage from Tijuana. After a slow start, the Biden administration has become more responsive on the issue. Sally Spener, the secretary of the U.S. section of the binational water commission, relocated from El Paso to San Diego last year. And in August, the Mexican government made its most definitive commitment yet to being a partner in addressing the crisis. It issued a joint statement detailing a $474 million plan — $330 million from the U.S., $144 million from Mexico — with the key initial goal of reducing by half the number of days untreated sewage from Tijuana crossed into California by the end of 2027. That’s good, but again, overdue.

Even when major construction is under way on both sides of the border, governments should skip any happy talk about progress. Sewage fixes should have happened long ago — and incremental improvements by 2027 won’t change that fact.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .