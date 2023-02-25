Open in App
Chesapeake, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Update: 2 injured in Chesapeake crash, Indian River Library closed

By Courtney Ingalls,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkfAg_0kzCsMCg00

UPDATE: City officials say the Indian River Library will resume normal operating hours Monday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured as the result of a crash Friday at the intersection of Old Greenbrier and Providence roads in Chesapeake that damaged the Indian River Library, Chesapeake Police said.

Police responded to the intersection around 6:17 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a building. When police arrived, they found a truck and an SUV that had been involved in the crash, and as a result, the SUV went off the road and struck the side of the Indian River Library.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said, while the truck’s occupant did not report any injuries.

Police said that due to conflicting witness statements, no traffic summonses were issued at this time.

Due to the damage to the building, the Indian River Library will be closed for the weekend while that damage is assessed and repaired, police said.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chesapeake, VA newsLocal Chesapeake, VA
Chesapeake firefighters respond to grain dryer fire
Chesapeake, VA2 days ago
Charge certified in case that led to ‘serial rapist’ revelation
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portion of Jeanne St in VB closing over the weekend for emergency sewer repair
Virginia Beach, VA8 hours ago
Juvenile dies, another injured following multi-vehicle crash on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 hours ago
Fire causes heavy damage at Virginia Beach amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA12 hours ago
Shamrock Marathon to impact traffic at Virginia Beach Oceanfront
Virginia Beach, VA21 hours ago
Police searching for missing Portsmouth couple
Portsmouth, VA3 hours ago
Moped driver injured after crashing into vehicle on Bonney Rd in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
22-year-old NN woman killed in Hampton crash Wednesday night
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Crews rescue horse from stall in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA1 day ago
Police: 2 shot in Calvert Square area of Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Firefighters respond to fire at E. Liberty St. in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
1 dead, another injured after vehicle crashes into building on Merchant Ln in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Man arrested, accused in fatal shooting on Lasalle Ave in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, VA4 hours ago
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
Virginia Beach, VA3 hours ago
Police: Officer involved in multi-vehicle crash in Newport News
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Police report gunshot victim in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Man shot on Holland Road in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
5 people injured following multi-vehicle crash on N Armistead Ave in Hampton
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Crews respond to fire at Captain D’s Seafood in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
1 displaced in house fire on Westover Avenue in Williamsburg
Williamsburg, VA2 days ago
York County deputies investigating shooting at Kiln Creek-area hotel
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Kitchen fire breaks out at Olde Huntersville home in Norfolk
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Railroad crossing closure on Carolina Road in Suffolk
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
Deputies searching for missing Currituck man
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Former Portsmouth police officer indicted on charges in connection to 2018 fatal shooting
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Norfolk to receive $1.6M for I-264 reconnecting communities project
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Police continue search for Portsmouth woman missing for 11 years
Portsmouth, VA2 days ago
House fire on Ridge Road in Chincoteague
Chincoteague Island, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy