Update: 2 injured in Chesapeake crash, Indian River Library closed

UPDATE: City officials say the Indian River Library will resume normal operating hours Monday.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Two people were injured as the result of a crash Friday at the intersection of Old Greenbrier and Providence roads in Chesapeake that damaged the Indian River Library, Chesapeake Police said.

Police responded to the intersection around 6:17 p.m. in reference to a crash involving a building. When police arrived, they found a truck and an SUV that had been involved in the crash, and as a result, the SUV went off the road and struck the side of the Indian River Library.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to a local hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said, while the truck’s occupant did not report any injuries.

Police said that due to conflicting witness statements, no traffic summonses were issued at this time.

Due to the damage to the building, the Indian River Library will be closed for the weekend while that damage is assessed and repaired, police said.

