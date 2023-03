cwcolumbus.com

'Your heart rate goes up, your anxiety goes up;' parents react to two guns found at school By Isabelle Hanson, 7 days ago

By Isabelle Hanson, 7 days ago

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Two guns were found a Reynoldsburg High School in two days. According to Reynoldsburg police, officers found a semi-automatic rifle on ...