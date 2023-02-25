‘Round-table discussions’ to focus on public safety

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – City Rep. Isabel Salcido will host two “round-table discussions” about public safety concerns.

The meetings will be with officials from the City of El Paso, County of El Paso and local and state law enforcement agencies. Members of the public are welcome to participate and share testimony.

“El Pasoans have experienced a cycle of emotions over the past few years. I understand my constituents and others are concerned with the recent news of various crimes taking place. It is important to know that all of their feelings are valid and are being heard by their leaders,” Salcido said.

The round-table discussions will allow members of the public to voice their concerns with local officials and decision-makers, according to a news release announcing the meetings.

The first round-table discussion will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25 at Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall.

The second round-table discussion is set to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1 at EPCC Administrative Services Building A, 9050 Viscount Blvd.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.