Warriors Injury Report For Friday's Game

The Golden State Warriors have announced their injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Draymond Green has been ruled out.

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

For the game, the Warriors have announced their injury report (updated as of 8:30 Eastern Time).

The Warriors have ruled out Steph Curry, Gary Payton II, Andre Iguodala, Ryan Rollins and Andrew Wiggins.

NBA's official injury report

Four-time NBA Champion Draymond Green is listed as questionable, but he is now probable ( via Anthony Slater of The Athletic ).

Slater Tweeted: "Draymond Green is probable to play tonight vs Rockets, per Kerr. No additional details on Andrew Wiggins’ absence. Kerr: “When he’s ready to come back, he’ll come back.” Away from the team for a third straight game."

The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 124-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (on the road).

With the loss, they are now 29-30 in 59 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Warriors have gone 7-23, while they have an outstanding 22-7 record in the 29 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the west, with a 13-45 record in 58 games.

They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and 5-25 in the 30 games they have played on the road outside Houston, Texas.