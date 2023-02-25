Warriors Injury Report For Friday's Game

Slater Tweeted: "Draymond Green is probable to play tonight vs Rockets, per Kerr. No additional details on Andrew Wiggins’ absence. Kerr: “When he’s ready to come back, he’ll come back.” Away from the team for a third straight game."
The Warriors are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 124-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday (on the road).
With the loss, they are now 29-30 in 59 games, which has them tied with the Utah Jazz for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.
On the road, the Warriors have gone 7-23, while they have an outstanding 22-7 record in the 29 games they have hosted at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
As for the Rockets, they are the worst team in the west, with a 13-45 record in 58 games.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak and 5-25 in the 30 games they have played on the road outside Houston, Texas.
