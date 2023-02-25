Jacqueline Laurita Reveals Why Dina Manzo Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

Image Credit: Shutterstock

There is one simple reason Dina Manzo skipped Teresa Giudice‘s Aug. 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas. “She didn’t wanna be on camera. She didn’t wanna film,” former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, 52, revealed on the Feb. 23 episode of the Two T’s In A Pod podcast. “They’re totally fine. They’re totally friends. Everything’s fine.”

However, podcast hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge weren’t buying it and asked why Teresa and Dina haven’t posted a photo together in so long if they are still so close. Jacqueline said it’s because they don’t live near each other. “They go on vacation together,” she replied. “When [Teresa] goes to California, they get together … and they vacationed a couple times together.” But even while living apart for so many years, the ladies still posted photos together often and “liked” each other’s Instagram posts. And that hasn’t happened in quite some time, so could there really be a feud?

After some more questioning from the podcast hosts, the mother of three further insisted Teresa and Dina are fine and later admitted that she does not believe Dina, 50, is a fan of Dolores Catania, who attended the wedding, so that’s another reason why Dina skipped the event.

Teresa Giudice and Dina Manzo attend ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ White Party at the Woodbury Country Club (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jacqueline also commented on her own relationship with Dina, who is her sister-in-law. “I’ve always been open to [a reconciliation]. The last few times we talked, it’s because something bad had happened in the family or whatever. It was very civil,” she explained. “My husband’s been to California a few times, has dinner with her. He stayed at her house one time. She’s come out here for an event. I was actually invited to the event. I couldn’t go because I didn’t have a sitter for [my son] Nick.”

“It’s cordial,” she said in agreement with Teddi, 41, and Tamra, 55. “We used to be super close and I don’t know if we could get back to that place because you know, people that I’ve had a history with, that I’ve been close with, I’m always open to, you know, hearing people out,” she furthered explained. “She’s family. She was like a little sister to me.”

Dina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita pose at the ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ 4th Annual ‘Ladies Night Out’ at The Brownstone in Paterson, N.J. in 2010 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dina also had an update on her other sister-in-law, Caroline Manzo, who abruptly left filming for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 in January after co-star Brandi Glanville, 50, allegedly kissed her multiple times without her consent (although other reports accuse her of inappropriately touching Caroline’s body as well). Caroline left Morocco ahead of schedule as she processed the unwanted interaction, while Brandi was reportedly sent home as the incident is investigated.

“It was really traumatic for [Caroline]. Whatever happened was very traumatic. … She said it was just very traumatic. She’s trying to process it all,” Jacqueline revealed. She noted that the Food, Love, and Chaos host seemed bothered by the fact that they were talking about it, so she “didn’t dig” too much during their conversation. She also confirmed that Caroline didn’t say “that much” about the situation and that she cannot say much else because it is “under investigation.”