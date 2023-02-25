Woodbury boys basketball survives Pitman in last-second thriller to reach sectional final

WOODBURY HEIGHTS – JaBron Solomon’s face seemed like it was set in concrete for most of Friday’s South Jersey Group 1 semifinal.

The Woodbury High School senior barely batted an eye during a wild afternoon that saw a fan escorted out of the gym in handcuffs and the favored Thundering Herd trailing Pitman by multiple possessions with less than six minutes to play.

It wasn’t until there was 7.5 seconds left that his expression changed.

Woodbury stood idly by as Pitman’s best player, Elijah Crispin, went to the free throw line for three shots with a chance to tie the game.

Overtime felt inevitable.

But, Crispin’s first attempt rattled in and out, and Solomon threw his fist in unbridled joy.

Moments later, he was running down the court, skying high into a leaping fan as the second-seeded Thundering Herd completed a 48-44 comeback victory over sixth-seeded Pitman at Gateway to advance to Monday’s final against No. 4 Burlington City, who upset No. 1 Wildwood in the other half of the bracket.

“Emotions? I’m just happy,” said Solomon, though he wore the same unbendable look that he had on the hardwood. “My freshman year we won four games. Sophomore year we won (eight). Last year we won nine games. It feels good to have 21 wins, play in a South Jersey championship.”

Solomon finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals, but more important than the stats was Solomon’s composure.

“He has to stay calm for us because if we see him going crazy, if he’s going crazy, should we be worried,” his younger brother, sophomore JaSuan Solomon, said. “We have to put our trust in him. We have to know everything’s going to be good.”

It didn’t look good for the Thundering Herd much of the afternoon.

After jumping out to an 11-4 lead, Woodbury trailed for most of the final three quarters, including 41-36 in the final six minutes.

Yet, Solomon and his teammates stayed calm. Part of that is due to experience. While the basketball team hasn’t enjoyed much success the past four years, the football program has, winning a pair of sectional crowns and the first-ever Group 1 state title this past fall.

Most of the basketball team’s roster was on that squad and understands overcoming adversity.

“They just carry a mindset,” head coach Lynell Payne said. “If you can give me mindset, I can handle the x’s and o’s and defense and showing you where to be and all that. I just need that mindset. They were into that mindset, being back-to-back champions.”

And then there was JaBron, who not only scored eight of his team’s final 16 points, but after a tense moment in the fourth quarter, motioned both hands down, telling his teammates to relax, which they did.

“JaBron is a born leader,” Payne said.

He hopes he can lead them to one more win Monday.

“It’s very special,” Solomon said. “We wanted this since Day 1.”

Exhilarating final minute

Pitman entered the last minute down 42-41 and had multiple opportunities to tie or take the lead, but Woodbury made clutch play after clutch play.

Senior Julian Shorts deflected the ball from Trey Tinges at midcourt with just under 50 seconds left and tapped it to JaBron Solomon for a layup and a 44-41 lead.

After Tinges made a pair of free throws to get within 44-43, the Panthers fouled Woodbury’s Dorian Dunbar to send him to the stripe for a one-and-one. Dunbar missed, but JaSuan Solomon snagged the offensive rebound.

Solomon was fouled, and he too missed the front end of the one-and-one, but he again got the loose ball. He then made a pair of free throws to extend the advantage to 46-43 with 15.1 seconds remaining.

“Just keep fighting,” said Solomon, who finished with 11 points and 7 boards, including 4 on the offensive glass in the final quarter. “Low man wins, go up and get it at its highest point. That’s it.”

Still, Pitman had a shot to tie after Crispin was awarded three foul shots in the final seconds, but he missed the first two, allowing Woodbury to seal the win.

Game notes

Shorts and CJ Miller both had 7 points and 8 rebounds for the victors.

Crispin led Pitman with 17 points and 5 assists while Nate Campisi had 9 points and 13 boards and Sonny Myers had 6 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was stopped briefly in the opening quarter when police began speaking with a Woodbury fan. The fan was eventually placed in handcuffs and taken out of the gym without incident.

They said it

“We’ve been here before. Coming off winning football, we know how to take care of business.”

– Woodbury sophomore JaSuan Solomon

